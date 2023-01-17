How to get your matric results
HOW TO GET YOUR MATRIC RESULTS:
1. The National Education Department website:
You can check for your results on the education department website.
Have your examination number ready.
2. Via SMS:
If you want to view your results at home before physically getting the certificate, you can register on your phone in advance.
All you need to do is send an SMS to 35658. Include your ID number and your examination number.
Remember they are both 13 digits long.
A once-off R3 charge applies to the SMS.
3. Via USSD:
Dial 12035658# and follow the instructions.
If your results are not what you expected, request a remark... 3 February 2023 is the closing date to request a remark...Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk Radio
The charge for a remark is R110 per subject.
The charge for the rechecking (which means checking if a paper was marked correctly) is R27.
Some students may get a chance to rewrite exams in June.
Matriculants must remember to fetch their matric certificates from their schools.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to get your matric results
Source : https://ewn.co.za/
