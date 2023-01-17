Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as Africans.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
Today at 14:35
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as African continues.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
No Items to show
Latest Local
'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom Despite a R22-billion capital injection from National Treasury the insurer has struggled to recover after the 2021 July riots. 17 January 2023 4:13 PM
The fight for equal education "We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association. 17 January 2023 2:01 PM
11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom It’s never too late to adopt water-saving habits. 17 January 2023 12:43 PM
View all Local
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
View all Politics
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
View all Business
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online! If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs. 17 January 2023 4:08 PM
Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this? 17 January 2023 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
View all World
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Pakistan
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
BCCI
CIA
Richard Poplak
book review
business books
The Outlaw Bank
Bank of Credit and Commerce International
financial scandal
Jonathan Beaty
S.C. Gwynne

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak reviews "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI" - on The Money Show.

- The collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) in the 90s is seen as one of the biggest international financial scandals ever.

- Reviewing "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI", Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak draws parallels with the mechanisms of state capture in South Africa.

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com
@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to Daily Maverick senior correspondent Richard Poplak about "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI".

It details the astonishing story of the rise and collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

RELATED: How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

Poplak read the book as part of a research project and he remarks on the parallels one can draw with the mechanisms of state capture in South Africa.

"The Outlaw Bank" was written by Jonathan Beaty and S.C. Gwynne, investigative reporters at Time magazine.

I guess you could call it the dirtiest criminal enterprise of all time... It's a CRAZY story.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

The bank was started in Karachi Pakistan in '72 by a financial genius named Agha Hasan Abedi, and while it kicked off as this really ideologically motivated notion of a real third world bank that would take on Western financial institutions... it turned into something much more sinister and something much nastier than that.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

These investigative journalists dived all the way into the story... and they had a couple of deep throats within the American intelligence community who were saying there was a bank being used by the CIA to run cash into dark operations... And it turns out the bank was BCCI.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

They WERE banking the unbanked across what was then known as the Third World during the Cold War but more importantly, they became this massive money funnel for heroin money coming out of Pakistan and Afghanistan for arms flooding into Cold War battles, particularly here in Africa...

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

All of the mechanisms that these guys used in order to do this - tax shelters in the Cayman and British Virgin Islands etcetera - are still in play. It's not like the mechanisms that they used to install this vast, global web of illicit money has disappeared... so all of the so-called lessons that may have been gleaned from this experience - we haven't really done anything about it.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

BCCI went EVERYWHERE. Because they were so tightly linked to the CIA there were links to George W. Bush, there were links to the Reagan administration... to Mossad and the Israelis... A lot of the bad guys got away with it.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

We know here from the Gupta Leaks and the State Capture Commission etcetera what it takes to run a massive government-corporate collusion enterprise. It takes a lot of work and a lot of chutzpah.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

It's very relevant to the South African story. If you look at something like VBS... not a large financial institution by any stretch of the imagination... Why, when everything has been laid out, have the people involved not seen even a hint of real effort from the National Prosecuting Authority?

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

But, by the same token, the Justice Department in the US was covering for BCCI involvement, especially in CIA undercover operations and Mossad undercover operations... That lesson carries over into the South African experience where we've seen so many, very obvious acts of graft and corruption take place, and... crickets. Nobody does anything.

Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

Description on Amazon:

Here is a detailed and spellbinding account of the collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), one of the greatest financial scandals of all time.

Events and players spring to life in this sordid story involving the wealthy, heads of state, and governments. The scandal affords a rare and representative glimpse at the trillion-dollar-plus underground market of secret money that moves at will in and out of the world's most sophisticated and highly regulated economies.

Scroll to the top to listen to Poplak's review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
