Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'





Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak reviews "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI" - on The Money Show.

- The collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) in the 90s is seen as one of the biggest international financial scandals ever.

- Reviewing "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI", Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak draws parallels with the mechanisms of state capture in South Africa.

This week Whitfield talked to Daily Maverick senior correspondent Richard Poplak about "The Outlaw Bank : A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI".

It details the astonishing story of the rise and collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI).

Poplak read the book as part of a research project and he remarks on the parallels one can draw with the mechanisms of state capture in South Africa.

"The Outlaw Bank" was written by Jonathan Beaty and S.C. Gwynne, investigative reporters at Time magazine.

I guess you could call it the dirtiest criminal enterprise of all time... It's a CRAZY story. Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

The bank was started in Karachi Pakistan in '72 by a financial genius named Agha Hasan Abedi, and while it kicked off as this really ideologically motivated notion of a real third world bank that would take on Western financial institutions... it turned into something much more sinister and something much nastier than that. Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

These investigative journalists dived all the way into the story... and they had a couple of deep throats within the American intelligence community who were saying there was a bank being used by the CIA to run cash into dark operations... And it turns out the bank was BCCI. Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

They WERE banking the unbanked across what was then known as the Third World during the Cold War but more importantly, they became this massive money funnel for heroin money coming out of Pakistan and Afghanistan for arms flooding into Cold War battles, particularly here in Africa... Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

All of the mechanisms that these guys used in order to do this - tax shelters in the Cayman and British Virgin Islands etcetera - are still in play. It's not like the mechanisms that they used to install this vast, global web of illicit money has disappeared... so all of the so-called lessons that may have been gleaned from this experience - we haven't really done anything about it. Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

BCCI went EVERYWHERE. Because they were so tightly linked to the CIA there were links to George W. Bush, there were links to the Reagan administration... to Mossad and the Israelis... A lot of the bad guys got away with it. Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

We know here from the Gupta Leaks and the State Capture Commission etcetera what it takes to run a massive government-corporate collusion enterprise. It takes a lot of work and a lot of chutzpah. Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

It's very relevant to the South African story. If you look at something like VBS... not a large financial institution by any stretch of the imagination... Why, when everything has been laid out, have the people involved not seen even a hint of real effort from the National Prosecuting Authority? Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

But, by the same token, the Justice Department in the US was covering for BCCI involvement, especially in CIA undercover operations and Mossad undercover operations... That lesson carries over into the South African experience where we've seen so many, very obvious acts of graft and corruption take place, and... crickets. Nobody does anything. Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent - Daily Maverick

Description on Amazon:

Here is a detailed and spellbinding account of the collapse of the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), one of the greatest financial scandals of all time.

Events and players spring to life in this sordid story involving the wealthy, heads of state, and governments. The scandal affords a rare and representative glimpse at the trillion-dollar-plus underground market of secret money that moves at will in and out of the world's most sophisticated and highly regulated economies.

