[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares his advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
- It's the time of year when insurers hit you with a premium increase and insurance comparison website hippo.co.za uses this to hilarious effect in their latest TV ad.
- Ornico Group CEO Oresti Patricios explains why the campaign is his advertising "hero" of the week.
Not too long ago insurance comparison website hippo.co.za got into hot water for seemingly taking a swipe at Outsurance in a TV campaign.
A new ad from Hippo continues in this vein - it uses a "Katlego lookalike" again to represent other insurance brands and urges you to "get out" if your rate is not competitive.
He's in a relationship with a woman, but only makes an appearance at particular points in time, i.e. when the debit order comes into play.
The bold campaign is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" of the week courtesy of Ornico Group CEO Oresti Patricios.
Why I like it so much is we've all got as relationship with our insurance company, and it's a love-hate relationship... and there's a beautiful story that's being told around it.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
It's a beautiful time of the year to do it, when the premiums increase. They're telling you to get on to their website and have a look and see if you can actually get a competitive price.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Watch the humorous ad below:
Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Hippo discussion at 5:04)
