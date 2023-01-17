Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson of Brand Africa.
- The World Economic Forum's annual meeting takes place in Davos, Switzerland from 16 - 20 January.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the last minute that he would not be attending in order to give his attention to the energy crisis at home.
The 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) summit kicked off in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday minus President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The annual global meeting brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss issues affecting the world.
RELATED: Ramaphosa cancels WEF trip to Davos to deal with SA power crisis
Ramaphosa had been scheduled to attend but cancelled at the 11th hour to give his attention to the load shedding crisis at home.
The theme this year is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".
A South African delegation... will add the country’s voice to discussions about global issues with the overall aim to position it as a competitive business destination. The communication approach is to select multi-sectoral thought leaders from the private and public sector, to drive the messaging for Team South Africa at WEF, in line with the WEF theme.Brand South Africa
What kind of signal does Ramaphosa's last-minute withdrawal send to political and business leaders from a brand and investment perspective?
Bruce Whitfield chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson of Brand Africa, who is confident the message is not a negative one.
We know the importance of energy in driving the economy of South Africa. The message that's come through is that the President recognises the urgency of the moment... and has decided to personally be available in South Africa to deal with it.Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa
We need accountability and we need leadership... [this crisis] needs all hands on deck. If he came to Davos it would be to say 'we are working on it'.Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa
They might say 'you are here, but the lights are off in South Africa'. It may not translate as well as 'I am staying back here to deal with this'.Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa
He's sent an envoy obviously... and it's not just our Ministers there. We have over 110 businesses and influencers and civil society representatives attending Davos to deal with the story of South Africa.Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa
Click here to find out more about Brand South Africa's aims at WEF 2023.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/makasanaphoto/makasanaphoto2001/makasanaphoto200100102/139424239-davos-gr-switzerland-14-january-2020-the-congress-center-in-davos-with-flags-of-nations-at-sunrise-d.jpg
More from Business
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'
Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.Read More
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961
China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted.Read More
The fight for equal education
"We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association.Read More
Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for
Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation?Read More
Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED
"There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept.Read More
Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us
Load shedding is having grim ramifications for the South African economy.Read More
Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert
"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.Read More
'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland
Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.Read More
More from Politics
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid
Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala
Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala.Read More
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90
In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation.Read More
Why are matric results being released so late?
Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric results.Read More
People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof
"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.Read More
'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.Read More
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?
Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.Read More
Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'
In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.Read More
3 South Africans share moving stories of being in exile during apartheid
Clement Manyathela talks to three South Africans who went into exile during apartheid.Read More