Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as Africans.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
Today at 14:35
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as African continues.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom Despite a R22-billion capital injection from National Treasury the insurer has struggled to recover after the 2021 July riots. 17 January 2023 4:13 PM
The fight for equal education "We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association. 17 January 2023 2:01 PM
11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom It’s never too late to adopt water-saving habits. 17 January 2023 12:43 PM
View all Local
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
View all Politics
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
View all Business
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online! If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs. 17 January 2023 4:08 PM
Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this? 17 January 2023 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
View all Entertainment
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
View all World
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
View all Africa
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?

17 January 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
World Economic Forum
Team South Africa
Load shedding
The Money Show
Davos
WEF
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
Thebe Ikalafeng
Davos 2023

The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to deal with the load shedding crisis.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson of Brand Africa.

- The World Economic Forum's annual meeting takes place in Davos, Switzerland from 16 - 20 January.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the last minute that he would not be attending in order to give his attention to the energy crisis at home.

The conference centre in Davos for the WEF annual meeting @ makasanaphoto/123rf.com
The conference centre in Davos for the WEF annual meeting @ makasanaphoto/123rf.com

The 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) summit kicked off in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday minus President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The annual global meeting brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss issues affecting the world.

RELATED: Ramaphosa cancels WEF trip to Davos to deal with SA power crisis

Ramaphosa had been scheduled to attend but cancelled at the 11th hour to give his attention to the load shedding crisis at home.

The theme this year is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

A South African delegation... will add the country’s voice to discussions about global issues with the overall aim to position it as a competitive business destination. The communication approach is to select multi-sectoral thought leaders from the private and public sector, to drive the messaging for Team South Africa at WEF, in line with the WEF theme.

Brand South Africa

What kind of signal does Ramaphosa's last-minute withdrawal send to political and business leaders from a brand and investment perspective?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairperson of Brand Africa, who is confident the message is not a negative one.

We know the importance of energy in driving the economy of South Africa. The message that's come through is that the President recognises the urgency of the moment... and has decided to personally be available in South Africa to deal with it.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

We need accountability and we need leadership... [this crisis] needs all hands on deck. If he came to Davos it would be to say 'we are working on it'.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

They might say 'you are here, but the lights are off in South Africa'. It may not translate as well as 'I am staying back here to deal with this'.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

He's sent an envoy obviously... and it's not just our Ministers there. We have over 110 businesses and influencers and civil society representatives attending Davos to deal with the story of South Africa.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Chair - Brand Africa

Click here to find out more about Brand South Africa's aims at WEF 2023.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?




17 January 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
World Economic Forum
Team South Africa
Load shedding
The Money Show
Davos
WEF
Energy crisis
Bruce Whitfield
Thebe Ikalafeng
Davos 2023

More from Business

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lp2studio/123rf.com

China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961

17 January 2023 5:25 PM

China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© halfpoint/123rf.com

The fight for equal education

17 January 2023 2:01 PM

"We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Is your workplace actually toxic? Here are some signs to look out for

17 January 2023 9:50 AM

Being in a toxic work environment puts an immense strain on your mental health so what can you do if you are in this situation?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© victority/123rf.com

Schools can NOT force you to buy speficic brands of stationary - WCED

17 January 2023 9:34 AM

"There is no onus on the parent to buy specific brands. I can make that clear," says Bronagh Hammond of the W Cape Education Dept.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's wheat farms have been producing record harvests of late. © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Eskom kneecaps agriculture... it's grim, but hunger is coming for us

17 January 2023 8:32 AM

Load shedding is having grim ramifications for the South African economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

17 January 2023 7:33 AM

"We're on a downward trend that doesn't seem to be stopping," says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert at Hohm Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Richard Calland. Picture: Supplied

'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland

16 January 2023 8:43 PM

Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

'Don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom for SA's economy' says economist

16 January 2023 7:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andre Cilliers, director and currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artificial intelligence

'Chat GPT' is being hailed as a game-changer in AI technology

16 January 2023 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, Founder and CEO of World Wide Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

FILE: Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa sing the national anthem at the ANC's 54th national conference on 16 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid

16 January 2023 8:08 AM

Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala at the ANC policy conference. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala

13 January 2023 4:15 PM

Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala at the ANC policy conference. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90

13 January 2023 12:57 PM

In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

Why are matric results being released so late?

13 January 2023 12:21 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Camera. Picture: Pixabay.

People of colour are at the forefront of disease depiction in imagery – UCT Prof

13 January 2023 7:38 AM

"...currently, we breech a lot of these code of ethics, particularly when we are representing people of colour" – Dr Charani.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

'We have lost 368 days of electricity, things need to change' - Steenhuisen

13 January 2023 6:48 AM

DA leader John Steenhuisen has asked to meet with president Ramaphosa to discuss how he plans to resolve the load shedding crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Portia Derby. Picture: Aurecon Group.

Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA?

12 January 2023 8:22 PM

Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to feel the heat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Moving Eskom to Mantashe's Energy Dept 'like rearranging deck chairs on Titanic'

11 January 2023 5:14 PM

In terms of an ANC resolution SOEs should be overseen by the relevant government departments which means Eskom will move from the DPS to the DMRE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Notice board in the District Six Museum used during the Apartheid era in South Africa

3 South Africans share moving stories of being in exile during apartheid

11 January 2023 10:53 AM

Clement Manyathela talks to three South Africans who went into exile during apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi excited at being appointed to Competition Tribunal

11 January 2023 8:52 AM

Ray White chats to Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, one of 3 new senior counsel members of the Competition Tribunal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Local Business

SA residents fed up with the energy crisis

Local

Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Former Mkhondo mayor arrested for murder of ANC councillor

17 January 2023 7:07 PM

Food prices likely to rise as agriculture sector braves load shedding

17 January 2023 4:03 PM

Here’s how the electricity tariff hike will affect City of Joburg consumers

17 January 2023 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA