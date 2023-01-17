'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom
Mandy Weiner interviewed South African Special Risks Insurance Association CEO, Mpumelelo Tyikwe.
The South African Special Risks Insurance Association appeals to South Africans to find alternative ways of protest amid the country’s electricity crisis.
The Kroonstad protest, Social media’s #NationalShutdown tweets and 2021’s devastating July Unrest are a few examples of how protests can result in multi-million rands worth of damage to public infrastructure.
Tyikwe says the cost of social unrest is quite huge on South African taxpayers - who often have to cover the costs of the aftermath.
He appeals to citizens to explore other forms of protest.
Our appeal to South Africans is that as much as we have a legitimate right to protest… but destruction of infrastructure does not help our cause.Mpumelelo Tyikwe, SASRIA CEO
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
