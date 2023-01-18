[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!

Today at 15:10 IEC Matric students pass with flying colours Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Katlego Mokgosi - St Davids Matric Student

Today at 15:16 Egg sales not flying of the shelves Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Abongile Balarane -General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association

Today at 15:50 Joburg Cemetery space, vertical graves and cremations Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo

Today at 16:10 What would IFP do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Narend Singh - Chief Whip for the IFP

Today at 16:50 Minding Your Money with Paul Roelofse Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Today at 17:10 Are distinctions in matric a guarantee of success Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Boitumelo Diale - Head of Department for Educational Psychology in Faculty of Education at UJ

Today at 17:20 Does walking backwards have health benefits for you ? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits

Today at 18:09 Inflation cools down to 7.2% in December from 7.4%, but are we out of the woods yet? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

Today at 18:12 Chicken shortages, at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - The consultancy trap and being paralysed by advice fatigue. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link

