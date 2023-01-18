[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
IEC Matric students pass with flying colours
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Katlego Mokgosi - St Davids Matric Student
Today at 15:16
Egg sales not flying of the shelves
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Abongile Balarane -General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association
Today at 15:50
Joburg Cemetery space, vertical graves and cremations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
Today at 16:10
What would IFP do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip for the IFP
Today at 16:50
Minding Your Money with Paul Roelofse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
Are distinctions in matric a guarantee of success
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Boitumelo Diale - Head of Department for Educational Psychology in Faculty of Education at UJ
Today at 17:20
Does walking backwards have health benefits for you ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits
Today at 18:09
Inflation cools down to 7.2% in December from 7.4%, but are we out of the woods yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:12
Chicken shortages, at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The consultancy trap and being paralysed by advice fatigue.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2) The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually... 18 January 2023 10:19 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Women fiddles with phone, drops it in restaurant deep fryer A video of a woman dropping her phone into a frying pan in a kitchen at work is going viral. 18 January 2023 8:30 AM
View all Local
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
View all Business
Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind. 18 January 2023 12:34 PM
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk. 18 January 2023 11:30 AM
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming! The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video. 18 January 2023 5:56 AM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other". 18 January 2023 11:03 AM
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing' Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months. 18 January 2023 8:03 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!

18 January 2023 5:56 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Madonna

The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.

Madonna is seated at a table. Around her are a bunch of her famous friends including comedian Amy Schumer, rapper Lil Wayne, and actor Jack Black.

Inspired by her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, the award-winning singer throws a dare at Schumer who is ready to throw another dare right back: I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest [beep] hits!

Madonna's answer? It's a yes! And The Celebration Tour is officially announced.

Whilst it will be her 12th tour, it will be the first one that celebrates all four decades of her career and the many greatest hits she produced in that time.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour starts in Vancouver in July and ends in Europe at the beginning of December.

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in one of the tour locations throughout the year, tickets go on sale on 20 January 2023. Find out more information HERE.

Check out the announcement video and some of her greatest hits below!


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!




18 January 2023 5:56 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Madonna

More from Entertainment

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Official_MissSA/Twitter

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown

13 January 2023 10:07 AM

'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe.

Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54

13 January 2023 6:24 AM

The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv

12 January 2023 7:50 AM

Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday.

Kutlwano affords youngsters a chance to make money during school holidays and weekends.

[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG

12 January 2023 7:15 AM

TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.

Eddie Murphy at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Dolemite Is My Name' 2019

[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments

11 January 2023 9:40 AM

The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more.

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show

11 January 2023 8:48 AM

The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.

US actor Eddie Murphy. Picture: @LightsCameraPod/ Twitter

Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award

11 January 2023 7:29 AM

The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America.

Copyright: dvsakharov /123rf

[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans

5 January 2023 2:04 PM

Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.

FILE: The Foundation announced the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture:@NelsonMandela/Twitter.

'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela

5 January 2023 10:56 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots

3 January 2023 11:31 PM

J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

