Well done! Private schools in South Africa achieve a 98.2% matric pass rate
Africa Melane interviews Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).
This year's pass rate is just a touch higher than the previous year's pass rate of 98.37%.
RELATED: A guide to rewriting your matric exams
This is the class that ended off the last leg of their high school career during the Covid19 pandemic, which came with its own additional challenges.
Oberholzer attributes success to the students' resilience.
Of all the terrible things that the pandemic did to us, what it did do is build resilience and character, and I think these children have really shown what it means to have character.Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
The achievement is also due to teachers that have gone above and beyond to adapt to the new normal, which included the implementation of eLearning.
We would attribute it [success] to the children themselves, as well as the teaching communities that supported them through this process.Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
Teachers are "creatures of habit", says Oberholzer, and the pandemic forced them to look at alternative ways to teach, in environments that are foreign to them, through a different medium.
I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing. I don't think that a computer would ever replace a teacher.Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
Recently, a 30% pass rate was announced, and many felt as though it was a catalyst for unemployment in the country.
Oberholzer defends a recent decision to lower the pass rate to 30%, arguing that it would enable more people to further their education.
RELATED: ‘Children are being educated for unemployment’ - Maimane on 30% matric pass mark
Currently, for a degree pass, students need to have four subjects at 50% and above, and two other subjects at 30% and above, says Oberholzer.
The point is that you want your top students to have access and the proper foundation to do tertiary study.Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
For the lower kids who are not academic in nature, why on earth would you want them to stay at school for a year longer by making the pass rate 50% in every subject?Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
All you're going to do is increase your failure rate.Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
Oberholzer says kids who fail matric will not be able to join a learnership or go to a technical college.
For me, it would be bad management of our human resources.Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
If students want their exams remarked, they have until 31 January 2023 to apply, and updated results will be released on 1 March 2023.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Well done! Private schools in South Africa achieve a 98.2% matric pass rate
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91650586_group-of-teenage-students-in-uniform-outside-school-buildings.html
More from Local
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2)
The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually assaulting her and strangling her to death.Read More
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA
The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as well as transport.Read More
[WATCH] Women fiddles with phone, drops it in restaurant deep fryer
A video of a woman dropping her phone into a frying pan in a kitchen at work is going viral.Read More
'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions)
The matric class of 2022 received their final Independent Examination Board exam results at midnight on Wednesday.Read More
Sheba the tiger's owner didn't dispute police's call to euthanise her
Sheba attacked a 39-year-old man and killed his dog and a pig at the weekend. On Tuesday night, the tiger killed another dog.Read More
'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom
Despite a R22-billion capital injection from National Treasury the insurer has struggled to recover after the 2021 July riots.Read More
The fight for equal education
"We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association.Read More
11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom
It’s never too late to adopt water-saving habits.Read More
NSRI places shark bite kits on SA beaches to prevent excessive bleeding
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Cleeve Robertson, NSRI CEO about the implementation of shark bite kits.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag
Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind.Read More
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like
Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo
The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...Read More
[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!'
A video of a father waking his daughter up with a megaphone is going viral.Read More
'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions)
The matric class of 2022 received their final Independent Examination Board exam results at midnight on Wednesday.Read More
Dry January: Dagga is helping some people quit alcohol
Studies show some people swapped alcohol for cannabis during "Dry January" and that it may help people who can't stop drinking.Read More
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'
Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.Read More
Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online!
If you are looking to find love this year, here’s how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs.Read More