'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions)

Today at 15:10
IEC Matric students pass with flying colours
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Katlego Mokgosi - St Davids Matric Student
Today at 15:16
Egg sales not flying of the shelves
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Abongile Balarane -General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association
Today at 15:50
Joburg Cemetery space, vertical graves and cremations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
Today at 16:10
What would IFP do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip for the IFP
Today at 16:50
Minding Your Money with Paul Roelofse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
Are distinctions in matric a guarantee of success
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Boitumelo Diale - Head of Department for Educational Psychology in Faculty of Education at UJ
Today at 17:20
Does walking backwards have health benefits for you ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits
Today at 18:09
Inflation cools down to 7.2% in December from 7.4%, but are we out of the woods yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:12
Chicken shortages, at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The consultancy trap and being paralysed by advice fatigue.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
'You must be passionate' - Danny Gao (matric with 11 distinctions)

18 January 2023 7:11 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Matric
Matric results
IEB
Bongani Bingwa

The matric class of 2022 received their final Independent Examination Board exam results at midnight on Wednesday.

Bongani Bingwa interviews some of the top matriculants.

  • IEB schools had a matric pass rate of 98.42%

  • One of the top achievers received 11 distinctions

Independent Examinations Board Anne Oberholzer has issued a hearty congratulations to pupils who've fared well despite the pandemic. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Independent Examinations Board Anne Oberholzer has issued a hearty congratulations to pupils who've fared well despite the pandemic. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

After a long wait, the highly anticipated results were released and some matriculants attained incredible results despite the challenges they faced.

Danny Gao from St Benedicts says that he found it challenging to balance his personal life and his schoolwork as he faced some health challenges.

However, despite this, he managed to achieve an incredible result of 11 distinctions with an average of more than 90%.

His advice to those who are still in school is to find those subjects and paths that they really care about, as he was extremely passionate about his additional subjects.

You just really have to be passionate about what you are doing. The extra subjects I took were all things that I was very passionate about and I thoroughly enjoyed studying them.

Danny Gao, IEB top achiever

Makanaka Nyengerai, the deputy head girl at Dainfern College, said she is extremely happy with her results of four distinctions after all the work she put in.

I feel like it is such a pleasing result for such a long and hard year.

Makanaka Nyengerai, IEB top achiever

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




