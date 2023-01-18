Sheba the tiger's owner didn't dispute police's call to euthanise her
JOHANNESBURG - Police said that the owner of a tiger in Midvaal made the decision to put down the animal after she strayed further into a residential area.
The tiger, known as Sheba, had been loitering around Walker's Fruit Farms after it escaped from her enclosure on Saturday.
Sheba attacked a 39-year-old man and killed his dog and a pig at the weekend.
On Tuesday night, the tiger killed another dog.
Local police, special search units, a helicopter and the SPCA searched through the farm area for days trying to dart her.
The police’s Gresham Mandy was there: "Unfortunately, Sheba had to be euthanised at 2am this morning. She had wandered from the original tracking and observation location of yesterday. She had moved about three kilometres from there onto a neighbouring farm and the decision was made."
