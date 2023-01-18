Streaming issues? Report here
Loadshedding most challenging obstacle for class of 2022 - IEB's Anne Oberholzer

18 January 2023 3:44 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Anne Oberholzer
IEBMatriculants
Bongani Bingwa

The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board reflects on the education system, the Class of 2022, and the SA economy.
pexels-olia-danilevich-8093033jpg
pexels-olia-danilevich-8093033jpg

Anne Oberholzer congratulates the class of 2022 for the magnificent work they did and to the amazing teachers for remaining selfless regardless of the challenges they faced.

Loadshedding was the most challenging obstacle for the class of 2022 and it disrupted the pupils studying patterns, she adds.

So, hats off... because these kids have done brilliantly under the circumstances.

Anne Oberholzer, CEO - Independent Examinations Board

In South Africa the option for the vast majority of learners - and that is in independent schools as well as government schools - the only option is university. And for many learners that is not the place they should be going.

Anne Oberholzer, CEO - Independent Examinations Board

The South African economy does not manage to accommodate 80% to 90% of graduates, she adds.

So unlike the more developed countries, we don't have a very good technical sector or opportunity or technical skills to be absorbed into the economy...

Anne Oberholzer, CEO - Independent Examinations Board

All matriculants cannot be expected to go to university she says.

It's not advisable, let alone possible... So we have to open up other avenues... And make them attractive to learners.

Anne Oberholzer, CEO - Independent Examinations Board

I think for us education should be prime, and for education to thrive, it needs to be dynamic. There's a need for new ideas to feed into the system. There is a need for stimulation across the system...

Anne Oberholzer, CEO - Independent Examinations Board

Scroll up to the audio to listen to the interview.




