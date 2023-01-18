Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag
Our resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen chats to Zain Johnson about the usual and unusual things to pack in your gym bag.
Listen to their chat below.
If you're still struggling to get back into your fitness routine, take baby steps by intending to go back to the gym, packing your gym bag, and committing to shorter workouts first.
While you work on that intention...
Some of our fitness guru's gym bag packing tips includes usual things like:
1) Flip flops (and shower essentials), especially if you shower at gym
2) Headphones if you need your own workout music
3) An extra set of clothes
4) Light snacks or a recovery shake for after your workout
5) A large enough towel
6) A paper or disinfectant towel to wipe down the equipment before and after using them
7) A separate bag to put those dirty towels, wet bathing suits or flip flops in
Some of the more unusual things to pack for gym includes things like:
1) A tennis ball — to use as a massage ball or feet roller (it's also cheaper and smaller than a foam roller)
2) A jump rope, if your gym doesn't have one and your workout requires one
3) A first-aid kit because anything can happen
4) Cleansing wipes
5) Medication, if you take any
6) Workout records
7) Your own timer
8) Tea bags or bicarbonate of soda — to help absorb any sweat odours in your bag — what a hack!
The pair also agree that leaving your phone at the bottom of your gym bag allows you to be fully immersed in your workout.
Heading to the gym isn't always a get-up-and-go activity, you have to prep for it — so, happy packing gym-goers.
If you'd like us to suggest specific exercise routines, email:
- liezelv@702.co.za
- liezelv@capetalk.co.za
For more detail, scroll up to listen to all the tips.
