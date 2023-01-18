



World's oldest woman Lucile Randon, Sister André. Picture: Guinnessworldrecords.com

Guinness World Records has confirmed the world's oldest person has passed on at the age of 118. Lucile Randon, was a nun who went by Sister André. She was born in France on February 11th, 1904, and became a nun 40 years later.

Sister André spent her life in service of others. Her early adulthood was spent as a governess, teacher and caretaker for children during World War II. She subsequently spent a significant part of her life caring for children and the elderly before dedicating herself to holy service as Catholic nun.

To put her longevity into perspective, Sister André would have been 10 years old at the start of the events of World War I, and 14 years old when Nelson Mandela was born. She has been alive for the bulk of the 20th century.

Sister André held the title as the world's oldest living person since April 2022, and had several other notable achievements, including being the world's oldest nun, and the oldest person to survive COVID-19. She tested positive just before her 117th birthday.

As authenticated by Guinness world records, she is recorded as the fourth oldest person ever and the second oldest European person ever. Falling just three years short of the oldest person ever authenticated, a record held by fellow French woman Jeanne Louise Calment who lived to the ripe old age of 122.

Sister André spent her twilight years in a nursing home in Toulon, France. Her death was announced by the nursing home spokesperson, who explained that she passed in her sleep on the 17th of January.

Guinness World Records is saddened to learn of the passing of the world's oldest person, Sister André (b. Lucile Randon) at the age of 118.https://t.co/xbgvOrqK1u ' Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 18, 2023

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The world's oldest person, according to Guinness, dies, age 118