Collaboration key to W Cape's drop in festive fatalities - SADD





Africa Melane interviews Jandre Bakker of the Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department and Caro Smit of South Africans Against Drunk Driving.

© weyo/123rf.com

National Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula released 2022/2023 road death statistics, revealing a total of 1451 people died on the nation's roads this festive season - a year-on-year decline of 13.9%.

RELATED: AA questions accuracy of Transport Dept's festive season road fatality stats

Bakker of the Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department gives an analysis of the stats:

Figures are separated into two categories – municipal roads and provincial roads

Those categories are then broken down further, focussing on fatalities versus crashes

Last year, there were 101 fatalities on municipal roads, resulting from 92 crashes

On provincial roads there were 106 fatalities from 63 crashes

Bakker says that this shows that there were more fatalities per incident on provincial roads

This year, on municipal roads there were 68 fatalities from 66 crashes

On provincial roads there were 63 fatalitles from 52 crashes

This shows that there were fewer big crashes this year, especially ones involving public transport

Factors that contributed to the decrease was the change in the Department's strategy, as well as the change in road user behaviour.

In regard to their change in strategy, Bakker says that the implementation of the fatigue management program helped decrease the number of fatalities.

An additional change that they made in their strategy was to have the same number of integrated roadblocks, but with fewer officers involved, leaving more on the road.

Visible policing seems to also have played a positive impact, because people do tend to slow down when they see a traffic officer out in the road. Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department

If we don't have the support of the road users, we're fighting a losing battle. Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department

While the decline in fatalities has been welcomed, 131 people still died on the province's roads. So, have we done enough?

Caro Smit of South Africans Against Drunk Driving applauds the Western Cape, but says the rest of the country's stats are very worrying.

Smit says government needs to do more to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the roads.

She says telling drivers to change their attitude and behaviour is not enough - instead people need to see action being taken, licences need to be revoked and offenders must face real legal consequences.

There is too much politics, too much talk about politics and keeping the ANC in power, and not enough emphasis on road safety. Caro Smit - South Africans Against Drunk Drivers

People drink and drive in South Africa because they can. The chance of being caught is so so low. Caro Smit of South Africans Against Drunk Driving

At a national level, the government needs to work with organisations such as South Africans Against Drunk Driving to make change, which, according to Smit, is what contributed to the success in the Western Cape.

People need to be named and shamed...it [drinking and driving] is a criminal offence that causes incredible pain and suffering to many people and families left behind. Caro Smit of South Africans Against Drunk Driving

Scroll up to listen to the full interviews.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Collaboration key to W Cape's drop in festive fatalities - SADD