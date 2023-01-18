Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said that the annual consumer price inflation had eased for a second month to 7.2% in December.
The figure comes down from 7.4% in November.
Annual consumer price #inflation eased for a second month, edging lower to 7,2% in December from 7,4% in November and 7,6% in October.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) January 18, 2023
Meanwhile, the consumer price index increased by 0.4% in December, from the previous month.
The country's top statisticians released the data on Wednesday morning.
The annual consumer price inflation cooled in line with predictions by economists and while price pressures have gradually eased, food inflation remains high.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 12.4% year-on-year and contributed 2.1 percentage points to the total CPI annual rate of 7.2%.
Housing and utilities increased by 4.1% year-on-year, while transport increased by 13.9%.
The decision by the reserve bank to hike the repo rate several times at its monetary policy committee meetings last year is believed to have had a taming effect on inflation, even though it still remains above the central bank's target range of 3% and 6%.
This article first appeared on EWN : Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA
Source : Pixabay.com
