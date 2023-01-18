Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Panzeri has agreed to share information on alleged bribes from Morocco and Qatar
-
Both countries’ government spokespersons have denied the allegations
The Italian politician previously served as a member of the European Parliament and is involved in this ongoing corruption investigation.
It is understood that Panzeri is striking a deal to share the details of alleged bribes from Qatar and Morocco in return for influencing the European parliament.
There have been all sorts of allegations along the way and all sorts of other countries involved.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Spokespersons for the Qatari and Moroccan governments have denied that the countries tried to gain any influence through gifts and money.
