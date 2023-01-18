Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
Bongani Bingwa chats to songstress and storyteller, 'The One Who Sings', previously known as, Zolani Mahola — ex Freshly Ground member about opening for Grammy winner and jazz hat king, Gregory Porter.
Listen to their chat below.
The pair briefly chat about:
- 'The One Who Sings'' stage name change from Zolani Mahola.
- The storyteller's transition from a Freshly Ground band member to a solo artist.
- Her excitement about opening for 'An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter' at Kirstenbosch Gardens this weekend.
On the name change, 'The One Who Sings' says...
The One Who Sings is actually something people have been calling me for like… over a decade. There was something that happened to me… a change that happened to me that made me embrace that name.The one who sings, Zolani Mahola
On opening for Gregory Porter, 'The One Who Sings' says...
I’m a huge fan of Gregory Porter’s and I’m really really excited to be performing and opening for him. It’s also (a chance) to really showcase the work that I’ve been doing since I left Freshly Ground.The one who sings, Zolani Mahola
We know this is going to be a spectacular evening because tickets are already SOLD OUT!
We look forward to the reinvented sound of, 'The One Who Sings.' For more detail, scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!
The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.Read More
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown
'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe.Read More
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54
The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.Read More
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv
Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday.Read More
[WATCH] This 24-year-old went from singing at robots to making it BIG
TikTok sensation, Kutlwano Yika (24) goes from singing at robots to performing with the legendary Ndlovu Youth Choir in Sun City.Read More
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments
The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more.Read More
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show
The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.Read More
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award
The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America.Read More
More from Music
Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane
Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.Read More
BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022
Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.Read More