What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst

Today at 15:10
IEC Matric students pass with flying colours
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Katlego Mokgosi - St Davids Matric Student
Today at 15:16
Egg sales not flying of the shelves
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Abongile Balarane -General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association
Today at 15:50
Joburg Cemetery space, vertical graves and cremations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
Today at 16:10
What would IFP do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip for the IFP
Today at 16:50
Minding Your Money with Paul Roelofse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
Are distinctions in matric a guarantee of success
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Boitumelo Diale - Head of Department for Educational Psychology in Faculty of Education at UJ
Today at 17:20
Does walking backwards have health benefits for you ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits
Today at 18:09
Inflation cools down to 7.2% in December from 7.4%, but are we out of the woods yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:12
Chicken shortages, at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The consultancy trap and being paralysed by advice fatigue.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst

18 January 2023 10:26 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.

Zain Johnson interviews Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst at Nelson Mandela University.

The nation is in a sour mood. Not having electricity will do that to you.

As is tradition, the president of the country will make his SONA speech on 9 February and, once again, South Africa will find an embattled leader at the podium.

Ramaphosa started his presidency on a very hopeful note, but as time moved on, that hope eroded.

What has Ramaphosa actually achieved during his term as President of South Africa, asks Johnson?

Unfortunately, not much has happened under his stewardship, because he was part of the administration of Zuma that left us with state capture. He was the chairperson of the war room. So he needs to take some responsibility in terms of the problems that Eskom is faced with.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst




