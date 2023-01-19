SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Herman Mashaba
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 11:05
Is moving Eskom to DMRE the right move? Is minister Gwede Mantashe the right minister to oversee the utility?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Hilton Trollip
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding. 19 January 2023 7:41 AM
Johannesburg is running out of space to bury its dead Out of the 32 cemeteries in the City of Joburg, 28 have reached full capacity for primary burials. 19 January 2023 7:14 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
View all Local
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
How would ActionSA solve the energy crisis? John Perlman speaks to the national spokesperson for Action SA National Lerato Ngobeni about its solutions to the crisis. 18 January 2023 2:27 PM
View all Politics
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding. 19 January 2023 7:41 AM
SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses. 19 January 2023 6:08 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing' A lady on TikTok (@Khanyababy_) believes that a man should be embarrassed for having a loyalty card. 19 January 2023 7:47 AM
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer. 19 January 2023 7:25 AM
10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving! Looking to get back into your fitness routine? Here's a list of the 10 budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town. 19 January 2023 6:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation The 42-year-old - who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack - said s... 19 January 2023 3:49 AM
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other". 18 January 2023 11:03 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding

19 January 2023 6:08 AM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
Energy crisis
Business rescue
#LoadShedding
Business Liquidation

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses.

Towards the end of last year, [during] November 2022, already there was a 4.4% increase in liquidations...

Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Insolvencies will probably rise in the first months of the year, according to Levenstein.

Already we saw the statistics talking about 51 filings in the last quarter of last year in finance, real estate, insurance, and business service followed by trade, catering, and accommodation.

Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys
© trgowanlock/123rf.com
© trgowanlock/123rf.com

Directors do not fully understand the business rescue option, argues Levenstein.

There are some success stories... when it comes to business rescue, and I just think it's an educational issue. I don't think directors understand it well enough, they don't understand the optionality of it.

Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Unless there is a marked difference in the number of hours of load shedding, we will see an increase in corporate failures, says Levenstein.




19 January 2023 6:08 AM
by Tedeso Twala
Tags:
Energy crisis
Business rescue
#LoadShedding
Business Liquidation

More from Business

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year

18 January 2023 8:33 PM

Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses

18 January 2023 5:38 PM

As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease

18 January 2023 5:19 PM

10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bhofack2/123rf

Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves

18 January 2023 4:19 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emotional eggs. Photo by Tengyart on Unsplash

Price of eggs spike, aren’t moving off the shelf - Egg Organisation

18 January 2023 4:04 PM

Fuel and electricity costs cause further challenges for the poultry industry after it successfully recovered from the HPAI virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© twinsterphoto/123rf

Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert

18 January 2023 4:04 PM

A financial journalist explains investment scams, how they operate, and how to avoid falling for them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

18 January 2023 11:23 AM

Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo "Find better" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo

18 January 2023 9:26 AM

The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation

World

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

Sport

EWN Highlights

State seeking at least 9 life sentences for Tazne van Wyk's killer

19 January 2023 9:46 AM

Over 18s could get their COVID-19 booster shots by end of Jan

19 January 2023 9:36 AM

Economist warns of growing social tensions in SA over rising cost of living

19 January 2023 9:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA