Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
IEC Matric students pass with flying colours
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Katlego Mokgosi - St Davids Matric Student
Today at 15:16
Egg sales not flying of the shelves
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Abongile Balarane -General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association
Today at 15:50
Joburg Cemetery space, vertical graves and cremations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jenny Moodley - Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
Today at 16:10
What would IFP do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Narend Singh - Chief Whip for the IFP
Today at 16:50
Minding Your Money with Paul Roelofse
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
Are distinctions in matric a guarantee of success
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Boitumelo Diale - Head of Department for Educational Psychology in Faculty of Education at UJ
Today at 17:20
Does walking backwards have health benefits for you ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jon Patricios - Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits
Today at 18:09
Inflation cools down to 7.2% in December from 7.4%, but are we out of the woods yet?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:12
Chicken shortages, at fast-food chains could spill over into the broader retail and wholesale markets, thanks to load-shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izaak Breitenbach - General manager: Broiler Organisation at SA Poultry Association
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The consultancy trap and being paralysed by advice fatigue.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2) The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually... 18 January 2023 10:19 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Women fiddles with phone, drops it in restaurant deep fryer A video of a woman dropping her phone into a frying pan in a kitchen at work is going viral. 18 January 2023 8:30 AM
View all Local
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as wel... 18 January 2023 8:31 AM
View all Business
Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind. 18 January 2023 12:34 PM
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk. 18 January 2023 11:30 AM
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way. 18 January 2023 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming! The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video. 18 January 2023 5:56 AM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other". 18 January 2023 11:03 AM
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing' Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months. 18 January 2023 8:03 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

18 January 2023 11:23 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Thailand
Bangkok
Travel
holiday
making ends meet
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • The cheapest place for South Africans is Bangkok in Thailand

  • In New Dehli and Cairo you can get a meal for one at a restaurant for around R50

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf
Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Business Tech published an article revealing 12 countries with currencies weaker than the rand.

They used data from an organisation called numbeo, which is the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire consultant

They compared information like the price of a meal for a single person, taxi fare, a cup of coffee and a draught of beer to determine where your money goes the furthest.

The cheapest place to go is Bangkok in Thailand where you can enjoy a meal for one at an inexpensive restaurant for only R35.

Some other budget-friendly options are New Dehli in India and Cairo in Egypt where you can dine out for roughly R50.

From Argentina to Columbia, to Mauritius, if you need a break from South Africa, there are plenty of places to plan a getaway to, without breaking the bank.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 4:45).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands




18 January 2023 11:23 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Thailand
Bangkok
Travel
holiday
making ends meet
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

More from MyMoney Online

© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert

5 January 2023 7:22 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© romastudio/123rf.com

Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years

27 December 2022 8:26 AM

It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

22 December 2022 5:44 AM

The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost

13 December 2022 11:14 AM

The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

12 December 2022 7:36 AM

Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © melpomen/123rf.com

Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property

18 October 2022 8:08 AM

Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Spar CEO to step down as law firm reports widespread fraud, BEE loan fronting

Business

[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!'

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Women fiddles with phone, drops it in restaurant deep fryer

Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane ANC 'negotiating' with parties for no confidence motion against Williams

18 January 2023 1:47 PM

De Kuilen Primary School first graders look forward to the new school year

18 January 2023 1:42 PM

IEB CEO praises 'resilience' of pupils for achieving top matric marks

18 January 2023 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA