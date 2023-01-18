Volunteering: one way to get noticed in a tough youth employment market
John Perlman interviewed Cenfri Research Analyst, Nothando Mtshali
Youth Unemployment is a perennial problem in South Africa, with some statistics putting it as high as 65%.
Whilst there's little young people can do to expand job opportunities in the general economy, a new study reveals volunteering could put them in a better position to be noticed by potential employers.
Non-profit think tank, the Centre for Financial Regulation and Inclusion cites confidence and soft skills development as two key benefits of volunteering.
Cenfri's Mtshali, who is a co-authored Investigating volunteer activities in South Africa, says engaging in volunteering activities can boost confidence and the necessary soft skills needed by young people.
Being part of a volunteering activity does improve one’s skills, soft skills and it does empower one to start looking for employment.Nothando Mtshali, Cenfri Research Analyst
Mtshali says volunteering opportunities don't necessarily lead to formal employment, but they can help equip candidates with the skills they need to pursue future opportunities
We did find that being a volunteer doesn’t really result to one obtaining a job however what we did find was being a volunteer does improve one’s capability to seek for employment versus individuals who did not volunteer.Nothando Mtshali, Cenfri Research Analyst
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
More from Local
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.Read More
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.Read More
2 key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home
For those that can afford it, solar panels are probably on their ‘what-to-buy-next-list’ as loadshedding in SA continues.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More
Collaboration key to W Cape's drop in festive fatalities - SADD
The Western Cape's road fatalities declined year-on-year. SADD believes there are lessons in this for national authorities.Read More
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2)
The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually assaulting her and strangling her to death.Read More