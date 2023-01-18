The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!





The Midday Report spreads its focus to a number of areas today, which a wide array of stories vying for attention.

Matric results and the reopening of coastal schools, the water crisis in Johannesburg, as well as legal challenges being launched at Eskom thanks to loadshedding are all on the agenda. Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke to Rebone Tau, a political analyst, about her recent editorial on the ANC where she argued the party is burying its head in the sand over political killings and doing nothing.

Sheba the tiger and the unfortunate news that she was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

On IEB matric results:

Parents believe that because it's a foreign curriculum, they feel it is superior. It is not true. Many of the best students in our country writing IEB exams or the national senior certificates end up going to the best universities, not only in our country, but all over the world. Lebogang Montjane, Executive Director - Independent Schools Association

On the start of school in the Western Cape:

We have expanded our programmes through our Rapid School Build Programme by about 561 classrooms. We've employed 1143 more teachers. Our furniture, stationery, our textbooks, and other supplies were delivered before the end of last year, and we've placed 99% of our grade one and grade eights. David Maynier, WC MEC of Education

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Reactions to 2022 IEB matric class achieves 98.42% pass rate.

Re-opening of schools in Western Cape.

Basic Education Minister to monitor opening of coastal schools, visiting schools in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Radovan Krejcir Trial – application to have his prison charges struck from the roll.

Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane lauds the establishment of special investigating team to probe murders in Mkhondo Local Municipality.

Political Analyst says the ANC burying its head in the sand over political killings, more needs to be done.

Civil society organisation, the Green Connection initiates the legal action to hold the president accountable for energy crisis.

The search for Sheba the tiger comes to an end this as she is shot dead.

