The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!
The Midday Report spreads its focus to a number of areas today, which a wide array of stories vying for attention.
Matric results and the reopening of coastal schools, the water crisis in Johannesburg, as well as legal challenges being launched at Eskom thanks to loadshedding are all on the agenda. Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke to Rebone Tau, a political analyst, about her recent editorial on the ANC where she argued the party is burying its head in the sand over political killings and doing nothing.
Sheba the tiger and the unfortunate news that she was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
On IEB matric results:
Parents believe that because it's a foreign curriculum, they feel it is superior. It is not true. Many of the best students in our country writing IEB exams or the national senior certificates end up going to the best universities, not only in our country, but all over the world.Lebogang Montjane, Executive Director - Independent Schools Association
On the start of school in the Western Cape:
We have expanded our programmes through our Rapid School Build Programme by about 561 classrooms. We've employed 1143 more teachers. Our furniture, stationery, our textbooks, and other supplies were delivered before the end of last year, and we've placed 99% of our grade one and grade eights.David Maynier, WC MEC of Education
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Reactions to 2022 IEB matric class achieves 98.42% pass rate.
- Re-opening of schools in Western Cape.
- Basic Education Minister to monitor opening of coastal schools, visiting schools in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
- Radovan Krejcir Trial – application to have his prison charges struck from the roll.
- Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane lauds the establishment of special investigating team to probe murders in Mkhondo Local Municipality.
- Political Analyst says the ANC burying its head in the sand over political killings, more needs to be done.
- Civil society organisation, the Green Connection initiates the legal action to hold the president accountable for energy crisis.
- The search for Sheba the tiger comes to an end this as she is shot dead.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!
More from Politics
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.Read More
How would ActionSA solve the energy crisis?
John Perlman speaks to the national spokesperson for Action SA National Lerato Ngobeni about its solutions to the crisis.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.Read More
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?
The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to deal with the load shedding crisis.Read More
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid
Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala
Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala.Read More
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90
In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation.Read More