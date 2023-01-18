The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022. 18 January 2023 8:33 PM
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Leven... 18 January 2023 5:38 PM
View all Local
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
How would ActionSA solve the energy crisis? John Perlman speaks to the national spokesperson for Action SA National Lerato Ngobeni about its solutions to the crisis. 18 January 2023 2:27 PM
View all Politics
Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples. 18 January 2023 4:19 PM
Price of eggs spike, aren’t moving off the shelf - Egg Organisation Fuel and electricity costs cause further challenges for the poultry industry after it successfully recovered from the HPAI virus. 18 January 2023 4:04 PM
Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert A financial journalist explains investment scams, how they operate, and how to avoid falling for them. 18 January 2023 4:04 PM
View all Business
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease 10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have e... 18 January 2023 5:19 PM
Loadshedding most challenging obstacle for class of 2022 - IEB's Anne Oberholzer The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board reflects on the education system, the Class of 2022, and the SA economy. 18 January 2023 3:44 PM
High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA Suzuki has confirmed a bigger 5-door version of the popular SUV will be landing in Mzansi 18 January 2023 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming! The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video. 18 January 2023 5:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption. 18 January 2023 11:10 AM
Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other". 18 January 2023 11:03 AM
'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing' Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months. 18 January 2023 8:03 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!

18 January 2023 2:19 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Schools
2022 IEB matric results

All the news you need to know.

The Midday Report spreads its focus to a number of areas today, which a wide array of stories vying for attention.

Matric results and the reopening of coastal schools, the water crisis in Johannesburg, as well as legal challenges being launched at Eskom thanks to loadshedding are all on the agenda. Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke to Rebone Tau, a political analyst, about her recent editorial on the ANC where she argued the party is burying its head in the sand over political killings and doing nothing.

Sheba the tiger and the unfortunate news that she was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

On IEB matric results:

Parents believe that because it's a foreign curriculum, they feel it is superior. It is not true. Many of the best students in our country writing IEB exams or the national senior certificates end up going to the best universities, not only in our country, but all over the world.

Lebogang Montjane, Executive Director - Independent Schools Association

On the start of school in the Western Cape:

We have expanded our programmes through our Rapid School Build Programme by about 561 classrooms. We've employed 1143 more teachers. Our furniture, stationery, our textbooks, and other supplies were delivered before the end of last year, and we've placed 99% of our grade one and grade eights.

David Maynier, WC MEC of Education

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Reactions to 2022 IEB matric class achieves 98.42% pass rate.
  • Re-opening of schools in Western Cape.
  • Basic Education Minister to monitor opening of coastal schools, visiting schools in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
  • Radovan Krejcir Trial – application to have his prison charges struck from the roll.
  • Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane lauds the establishment of special investigating team to probe murders in Mkhondo Local Municipality.
  • Political Analyst says the ANC burying its head in the sand over political killings, more needs to be done.
  • Civil society organisation, the Green Connection initiates the legal action to hold the president accountable for energy crisis.
  • The search for Sheba the tiger comes to an end this as she is shot dead.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!




18 January 2023 2:19 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Schools
2022 IEB matric results

More from Politics

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: lakshmiprasad / 123rf

Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan

18 January 2023 3:37 PM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/EWN.

How would ActionSA solve the energy crisis?

18 January 2023 2:27 PM

John Perlman speaks to the national spokesperson for Action SA National Lerato Ngobeni about its solutions to the crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits Africa.

US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour

18 January 2023 2:05 PM

Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US Specialist

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 19 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst

18 January 2023 10:26 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The conference centre in Davos for the WEF annual meeting @ makasanaphoto/123rf.com

Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?

17 January 2023 9:12 PM

The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to deal with the load shedding crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa sing the national anthem at the ANC's 54th national conference on 16 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid

16 January 2023 8:08 AM

Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala at the ANC policy conference. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala

13 January 2023 4:15 PM

Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala at the ANC policy conference. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.

First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90

13 January 2023 12:57 PM

In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

Why are matric results being released so late?

13 January 2023 12:21 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Krejcir dismisses lawyer in his attempted escape charges application

18 January 2023 7:46 PM

MP police confirm arrest of 3rd suspect in murder of ANC councillor

18 January 2023 5:41 PM

Killer uncle told grieving father that his 2-year-old was taken by God

18 January 2023 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA