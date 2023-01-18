How would ActionSA solve the energy crisis?
With the nation in the grip of the longest loadshedding period in its history, the ruling party's political rivals are pointing fingers at the ANC, decrying the party for its maladministration of the power utility.
John Perlman has extended an invitation to the ANC's political opponents to ask - how would these parties solve the energy crisis?
ActionSA, was the first up with Lerato Ngobeni, their National Spokesperson, joining him on air.
We need to accelerate independent power production with a focus on renewables.Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA
I think that the fundamental difference between what the government is proposing and what we are proposing is that they lack political will. They've been talking about this for years, there's even a clip of the President at some point in 2015 telling us that, loadshedding would be a thing of the past in a few months.Lerato Ngobeni, National Spokesperson - Action SA
Scroll up for full audio.
