US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 11-day visit to Africa gets underway this week.
Yellen will be visiting Senegal, Zambia, and South Africa; three countries seen as central to President Joe Biden’s plans to rejuvenate ties with the continent.
Yellen is also expected to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government about moving away from the country's heavy reliance on coal.
Spector shares more on the trip:
- The focus of the visit is to expand the trade and investment flows between the countries
- They will also be looking at the Equitable Energy Generation Transfer Project, specifically in Mpumalanga
- The trip will also highlight US trade aid and aid-related projects in the mentioned countries
This trip seems to be right in the footsteps of the recent US-Africa leader summit that took place in Washinton in December of last year.Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US Specialist.
Spector believes several issues around the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) will also come up
- The African Growth and Opportunity Act – is due to expire in 2025 and Spector doesn't see any urgency from African leaders to renew or refigure this act which would allow for free or cheaper trade
- The logic of this act was that greater trade in return would produce greater economic trade and ultimately encourages more democratic and "freer" nations
Spector also touched on the importance of Africa to global superpowers like Russia, China and the US
- Russia's interest is due to geopolitical issues – The trade between Africa and Russia is small, as they both export the similar product
- China's interest is because Africa is a market for their produced products and a source for commodities
- The United States' interest, according to Spector, is a mixture of the above-mentioned approaches, with the additional understanding that it's not necessarily from a governmental perspective, but from companies that want activity and movement in Africa
There is a geopolitical connection in all of this, and you'd be a fool not to agree with that point.Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US Specialist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Source : Wikimedia Commons: @Federalreserve
