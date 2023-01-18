Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer

18 January 2023 1:39 PM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Cancer patient

What a beautiful moment!

Rewind to 2006 when Hey There Delilah by the Plain White T’s was one of the biggest songs of the year.

All these years later, it still holds a special place in the hearts of fans, especially for one 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah who had played the song every day during her 4-year battle with cancer.

The band's lead singer, Tom Higgenson, gave her the surprise of a lifetime when he visited her hospital room to serenade her.

Watch this beautiful moment below, but make sure you have tissues nearby!

@isaiahgarza Delilah has been fighting cancer for over 4 years. During her cancer treatments Delilah's favorite song has been "Hey There Delilah" today we surprised her with her dream performance at the hospital with her favorite song & singer ❤️This is SO WHOLESOME 🥹 #kindness #wholesome #beautiful #amazing ♬ Hey There Delilah - Plain White T's

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer




