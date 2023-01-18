What was the best or worst pickup lines used on you?





“Do you have a name, or can I just call you mine?” “Are you an electrician? Because you’re definitely lighting up my world” “If you were a fruit, you’d be a ‘fine-apple’”

Let’s be honest, some pickup lines are so bad that they might almost be good.

While flirting can be fun, it might be challenging to actually get the conversation started.

In a voicenote sent into The Clement Manyathela Show on 702, a listener from Gauteng said that he recently had an interesting pickup line thrown at him in the comment section of a post.

“Are you Gugu? Because you’ve got everything I have been searching for.” It must have been a winner because the listener is about to go on his second date with the person in question.

So this begs the question, do pick up lines still work or are they all just one big cheesy miss?

Listen to the full discussion below:

