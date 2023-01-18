What was the best or worst pickup lines used on you?
“Do you have a name, or can I just call you mine?” “Are you an electrician? Because you’re definitely lighting up my world” “If you were a fruit, you’d be a ‘fine-apple’”
Let’s be honest, some pickup lines are so bad that they might almost be good.
While flirting can be fun, it might be challenging to actually get the conversation started.
In a voicenote sent into The Clement Manyathela Show on 702, a listener from Gauteng said that he recently had an interesting pickup line thrown at him in the comment section of a post.
“Are you Gugu? Because you’ve got everything I have been searching for.” It must have been a winner because the listener is about to go on his second date with the person in question.
So this begs the question, do pick up lines still work or are they all just one big cheesy miss?
Listen to the full discussion below:
This article first appeared on 947 : What was the best or worst pickup lines used on you?
More from Lifestyle
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Loadshedding most challenging obstacle for class of 2022 - IEB's Anne Oberholzer
The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board reflects on the education system, the Class of 2022, and the SA economy.Read More
High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA
Suzuki has confirmed a bigger 5-door version of the popular SUV will be landing in MzansiRead More
The world's oldest person, according to Guinness, dies, age 118
nun, Lucille Randon (Sister Andre) passed in her sleep, after spending most of her 118 years caring for children and the elderlyRead More
Tea bags and other essentials that should be packed in your gym bag
Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her tips to pack a gym bag correctly. #SpoilerAlert: your cell phone shouldn't be top of mind.Read More
Elon Musk says Twitter's algorithms will improve to show us more of what we like
Twitter will soon show us more of what we love, or love to hate, promises Musk.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo
The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...Read More
[WATCH] Dad rudely wakes daughter with megaphone: 'Rise, shine! It's God's day!'
A video of a father waking his daughter up with a megaphone is going viral.Read More