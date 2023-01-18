Streaming issues? Report here
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year

18 January 2023 8:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Nicky Weimar (Chief Economist, Nedbank) about the latest inflation numbers.

- Annual consumer price inflation slowed further in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.

- The problem for the average consumer though is that the prices of what we spend a lot of our money on, like food and electricity, keep rising.

- Average ANNUAL inflation for 2022 was 6,9% - the highest annual average rate since 2009 (7,1%) which was at the end of the global financial crisis.

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)
Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Inflation eased slightly again in December - dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022 (and 7.6% in October).

Average ANNUAL inflation for 2022 was 6,9% - the highest annual average rate since 2009 (7,1%) which was at the end of the global financial crisis.

RELATED: Continued drop in inflation (not for food prices) signals lower rate hikes

The problem for the average consumer though is that the prices of what we spend a lot of our money on, like food and electricity, keep rising.

Statistics SA says prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased on average by 12,4% over the past 12 months, driven by bread and cereal prices.

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank.

While inflation is slowing and we end 2022 at an average of 6.9%, this is still high and well above the Reserve Bank's target of 4.5%, notes Weimar.

It's coming down very slowly but there are spots of good news. The big drag is fuel prices, and that's to be expected - it's coming off a ridiculously high base. Globally we've seen oil price coming down and we know a global slowdown is always associated with falling oil prices.

Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to decide on another repo rate hike at its meeting scheduled for next week.

How many increases should we still expect this year?

Weimar says Nedbank's forecast is two hikes of 25 basis points.

We have the first reduction in interest rates occurring in the first quarter of 2024, but with the rate settling at that 10.25-10.50 level that is pretty much where we were before the pandemic struck.

Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

For more from Weimar, scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year




