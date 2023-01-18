Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease





Bruce Whitfield finds out how load shedding is affecting chicken production from Izaak Breitenbach, General Manager of the South African Poultry Association.

- Ongoing load shedding is affecting chicken production and if it doesn't let up we can expect a chicken shortage and price hikes.

- There are enough chickens emphasizes SA Poultry Association MD Izaak Breitenbach, the problem is that abattoirs can't keep up with their work due to hours of power cuts.

Some fast food outlets like KFC were forced to close their doors or scale back their menus recently due to a shortage of chicken.

Now there's a warning the shortage caused by power cuts will spill over into the retail and wholesale markets in South Africa as well.

While there are enough chickens, producers aren't left sufficient time for slaughtering the birds amid the current levels of load shedding.

Members have had to take 10 million chickens out of production in the past six weeks due to the crisis says Izaak Breytenbach, GM of the South African Poultry Association (Sapa).

Bruce Whitfield talks to Sapa's Breytenbach on The Money Show.

Breytenbach explains that their "chicken houses" aren't that energy-dependent and can get away with using (costly) generators and solar panels on farms.

It's when the process reaches the big industrial abattoirs that there is a struggle to keep up with demand.

There's not a shortage of chicken in South Africa - they're just standing on the farm and not in the retail store. Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

He refers to what happened in December when producers are already pressurised during a month with a lot of public holidays plus increased demand.

We go up 10-20% above normal demand and when you then have six hours of load shedding from Monday... then by Friday we've got a serious shortage of chicken. We have a limited amount of time over the weekend to slaughter the stock that wasn't slaughtered during the week. Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

When it gets to Stage 6 load shedding Breitenbach says, they simply can't cope anymore and fall behind.

Then you see what we've seen with KFC - a shortage of chicken... and I think with the load shedding carrying on with no signs of abating, it really now becomes a longer-term problem and not just an incident. Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

The knock-on effect is huge, Breitenbach says.

He refers to the reports of "10-million day-old chicks slaughtered", explaining what actually happens.

In essence we take the eggs out so the day-old chicks are not placed because the spaces where we would have placed them are now occupied by big birds... Therefore the total amount of slaugher for the period January to early February will be lower. Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

We actually lose a number of times in this production process. Firstly, we don't get the chickens slaughtered. Then we're now slaughtering chickens that are too big for the market (preference)... We've calculated that we are now paying 75c per kilo of chicken for load shedding only. Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

Stage 6 power cuts are disastrous for the industry he says, and if they continue there WILL be chicken shortages, not only in the restaurant sector but spilling over into retail and wholesale as well.

Price increases would also become a reality.

The chicken price is high at the moment simply because of raw material price increases, but we haven't really seen the impact of load shedding yet on the price... Unfortunately we are incurring the costs at present as producers and in times to come we'll have to give that through to the consumer. Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association

