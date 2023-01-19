Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone... 19 January 2023 4:38 PM
Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything? John Maytham speaks to Morné Malan, strategic specialist for trade union Solidarity. 19 January 2023 3:16 PM
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
View all Local
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone... 19 January 2023 4:38 PM
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
View all Business
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies. 19 January 2023 3:10 PM
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

19 January 2023 4:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Rica
Sim card
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
Rica legislation
Sim registration

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.

- If SIM cards are being sold in South Africa that have already been through the Rica process, what’s the point of the legislation?

- TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod became aware of this practice when he discovered the SIM he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

@ parttime/123rf.com
@ parttime/123rf.com

If SIM cards are being sold in South Africa that have already been through the painful Rica process, what’s the point of the legislation?

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod asks the question after his discovery that the SIM he bought recently had already been Rica's by someone else.

He sketches the background to this piece of legislation which stands for "Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act".

It was introduced about 20 years ago... as a way of helping law enforcement agencies to tackle crime as committed over mobile phones, like phones being used to plan a bank robbery...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The idea is that everyone's SIM will be Rica'd, nothing will fall through the cracks and police could simply go to mobile operators and ask who a SIM or phone belongs to, to help them solve a crime. We were one of the first countries in the world to produce such legislation.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

McLeod asked for an MTN SIM at one of those small cellular trading stores we see all over, paid R10 for it, left and thought nothing more about it.

When trying to go through the Rica process on the MTN app he was informed the SIM had already been Rica’d.

Judging by the feedback on by his article published on TechCentral and subsequent enquiries, the practise of selling these kinds of SIM cards is quite widespread.

Some people saying this has been going on for years. You can buy these at the spaza shops, they've all been through a Rica process already... in these smaller cellphone shops that sell electronic paraphernalia and cellphone covers and that sort of thing.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Suggestions are that the mobile operators kind of just go along with it... I think if you go through a formal channel through a mobile shop in a shopping centre etcetera or through the network operator or a large, reputable retailer you will be Rica'd correctly.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

McLeod followed up with MTN and they confirmed his new SIM had been Rica'd already, which is unlawful in terms of the Act.

The mobile operator opened an investigation which they say led them to the source of the SIM he'd purchased.

if this is really going on on such a wide scale and its not being acted against, why do we have this Rica legislation? Why do you and I have to go through the pain - and the risk frankly - of handing over our ID documents as well as our proof of address every time we need to buy a new SIM card?

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The question I haven't gotten an answer to yet is why this is being done. I'm hoping to get the answer in due course.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Mcleod agrees it is possible that store owners themselves are doing this for the convenience of their customers.

In the mass market I think it's quite difficult to always get a proof of address for example, to register a SIM. People simply don't have utility bills and that sort of thing. I would not be surprised if that's what's going on here, that the stores or even someone supplying the store is doing this Rica process on their behalf.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

MTN says anyone receiving a ‘pre-Rica’d’ Sim that's been illegally supplied, without having been appropriately personalised in line with legislation, should call its 135 call centre to report the matter.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?




19 January 2023 4:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Rica
Sim card
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
Rica legislation
Sim registration

More from Business

Image of WEF culture night hosted by SA posted on Facebook by Brand South Africa @BrandSouthAfrica

Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel

19 January 2023 5:48 PM

Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© milkos/123rf.com

Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023

19 January 2023 1:48 PM

The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals

19 January 2023 1:11 PM

Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist

19 January 2023 11:27 AM

Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© georgejmclittle/123rf.com

Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'

19 January 2023 10:06 AM

Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

19 January 2023 9:08 AM

Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman stuck in elevator.

Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts

19 January 2023 8:57 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © kvkirillov/123rf.com

SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding

19 January 2023 6:08 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos

19 January 2023 3:10 PM

Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jivacore/123rf.com

Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)

19 January 2023 1:23 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels.com

Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps

19 January 2023 12:35 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again

19 January 2023 11:48 AM

Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The twitter bird. Picture: Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue

19 January 2023 10:01 AM

Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A sign from the Museum of Wonky English. Picture: @duolingo/twitter

Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations

19 January 2023 9:11 AM

Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

19 January 2023 9:08 AM

Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A four-meter-deep sinkhole on Snake Road near the N12 is being investigated. Picture: Jacob Mamabolo/Twitter

[WATCH] Dancing women fall into a sinkhole

19 January 2023 7:53 AM

A video of five women in Brazil who fell into a sinkhole while dancing is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smart shopper lady. Screenshot.

[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'

19 January 2023 7:47 AM

A lady on TikTok (@Khanyababy_) believes that a man should be embarrassed for having a loyalty card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them

19 January 2023 7:25 AM

With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything?

19 January 2023 3:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Morné Malan, strategic specialist for trade union Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groups of civil society marched from Church square in Pretoria to the Nigerian embassy to protest against human trafficking and illegal foreigner nationals on 23 September 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight

19 January 2023 2:02 PM

“We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals

19 January 2023 1:11 PM

Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khumalo Street was strewn with debris after scores of angry protesters took to the streets in Orlando West, in Soweto to protest against Eskom's pre-paid meters. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.

Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa

19 January 2023 10:53 AM

It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa

19 January 2023 10:18 AM

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa's urgent interdict may have excused him from appearing in court, but that the case would continue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © krutenyuk/123rf.com

Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?

19 January 2023 10:13 AM

This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?

19 January 2023 9:36 AM

Africa Melane spoke with Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla Mandela. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Moroccan soccer fans slam Mandla Mandela for comments about Western Sahara

19 January 2023 9:25 AM

Mandla Mandela has been slammed by Moroccan soccer fans for his comments about Western Sahara.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Park cemetery. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Johannesburg is running out of space to bury its dead

19 January 2023 7:14 AM

Out of the 32 cemeteries in the City of Joburg, 28 have reached full capacity for primary burials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'

Lifestyle

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

World

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Newlands sale delayed due to heritage site proposal

19 January 2023 7:52 PM

Jono Leaf-Wright surprised Phangiso is reported for illegal bowling action

19 January 2023 7:31 PM

DA files urgent court application to halt 18.6% electricity tariff hike

19 January 2023 5:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA