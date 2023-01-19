If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.
- If SIM cards are being sold in South Africa that have already been through the Rica process, what’s the point of the legislation?
- TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod became aware of this practice when he discovered the SIM he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.
If SIM cards are being sold in South Africa that have already been through the painful Rica process, what’s the point of the legislation?
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod asks the question after his discovery that the SIM he bought recently had already been Rica's by someone else.
He sketches the background to this piece of legislation which stands for "Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act".
It was introduced about 20 years ago... as a way of helping law enforcement agencies to tackle crime as committed over mobile phones, like phones being used to plan a bank robbery...Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
The idea is that everyone's SIM will be Rica'd, nothing will fall through the cracks and police could simply go to mobile operators and ask who a SIM or phone belongs to, to help them solve a crime. We were one of the first countries in the world to produce such legislation.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
McLeod asked for an MTN SIM at one of those small cellular trading stores we see all over, paid R10 for it, left and thought nothing more about it.
When trying to go through the Rica process on the MTN app he was informed the SIM had already been Rica’d.
Judging by the feedback on by his article published on TechCentral and subsequent enquiries, the practise of selling these kinds of SIM cards is quite widespread.
Some people saying this has been going on for years. You can buy these at the spaza shops, they've all been through a Rica process already... in these smaller cellphone shops that sell electronic paraphernalia and cellphone covers and that sort of thing.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Suggestions are that the mobile operators kind of just go along with it... I think if you go through a formal channel through a mobile shop in a shopping centre etcetera or through the network operator or a large, reputable retailer you will be Rica'd correctly.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
McLeod followed up with MTN and they confirmed his new SIM had been Rica'd already, which is unlawful in terms of the Act.
The mobile operator opened an investigation which they say led them to the source of the SIM he'd purchased.
if this is really going on on such a wide scale and its not being acted against, why do we have this Rica legislation? Why do you and I have to go through the pain - and the risk frankly - of handing over our ID documents as well as our proof of address every time we need to buy a new SIM card?Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
The question I haven't gotten an answer to yet is why this is being done. I'm hoping to get the answer in due course.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
Mcleod agrees it is possible that store owners themselves are doing this for the convenience of their customers.
In the mass market I think it's quite difficult to always get a proof of address for example, to register a SIM. People simply don't have utility bills and that sort of thing. I would not be surprised if that's what's going on here, that the stores or even someone supplying the store is doing this Rica process on their behalf.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
MTN says anyone receiving a ‘pre-Rica’d’ Sim that's been illegally supplied, without having been appropriately personalised in line with legislation, should call its 135 call centre to report the matter.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/parttime/parttime1508/parttime150800025/43764218-inserting-a-sim-card-into-the-mobile-phone.jpg
