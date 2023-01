Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA.

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com

South Africa's agricultural sector is under extreme pressure and has warned that the country's food security is on line.

Already dealing with rising input costs and interest rate hikes, farmers also have to contend with prolonged power cuts in what has become a highly mechanised environment.

"If you want to remain competitive you must be at the cutting edge of technology" says Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA.

You require electricity to drive that technology. If you have to generate your own power then it becomes a costly affair. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Remember that farmers also face huge challenges to take care of their own safety... They mostly have to take care of farm roads, and the equipment that you use requires diesel, so it's all of these added costs that's a tremendous burden on many farmers. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Van der Rheede says farmers are producing food on the back of debt in South Africa.

They provide not only a human service but a Constitutional service he emphasizes, in terms of Section 27 of the Constitution - "but you get zilch assistance from the state".

"We owe financial institutions R200 billion... Now you add additional costs just to keep your enterprise afloat."

Agri SA held a meeting with Eskom on Tuesday where three solutions to the load shedding crisis were put on the table.

We want them to do away with this system... where you pay high tariffs during peak seasons and a lower tariff during lower demand seasons. That is no longer applicable because load shedding affects the entire timetable. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

We want Eskom to allow IPPs to feed back into the grid; have the buy back option even for individual households who can supply their own surplus electricity. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

In addition, Agri SA wants to see a more flexible approach, for instance giving irrigation farmers who need to plant a lower level of load shedding and see Eskom "have a more intelligent system".

Eskom has listened... but our biggest challenge sits with those two departments - the Department of Energy and Public Enterprises - and also at Cabinet level. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

A meeting with Agriculture Minister Thokozile Didiza last week resulted in a pledge by her to form a load shedding task team to monitor the effects of load-shedding on the sector.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)