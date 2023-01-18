Home arrow_forward Business fiber_manual_record Local fiber_manual_record Politics Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) 18 January 2023 9:12 PM by Paula Luckhoff Tags: Eskom Food security Farmers Agriculture Load shedding The Money Show Agri SA Bruce Whitfield Christo van der Rheede Share This: Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA. <figure class="figure"> <img src="https://cdn.primedia.co.za/primedia-broadcasting/image/upload/c_limit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_700/sxpq6izs0ph8jn0sumdm.jpg" itemprop="image" class="figure__img" data-id="181993" alt="© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com "> <figcaption class="figure__caption">© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com </figcaption> </figure><p>South Africa's agricultural sector is under extreme pressure and has warned that the country's food security is on line.</p> <p>Already dealing with rising input costs and interest rate hikes, farmers also have to contend with prolonged power cuts in what has become a highly mechanised environment.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/464565/expect-further-hikes-in-price-of-chicken-if-load-shedding-doesn-t-ease">Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease</a></strong></p><p>"If you want to remain competitive you must be at the cutting edge of technology" says Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director of Agri SA.</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>You require electricity to drive that technology. If you have to generate your own power then it becomes a costly affair.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA</cite> </blockquote><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>Remember that farmers also face huge challenges to take care of their own safety... They mostly have to take care of farm roads, and the equipment that you use requires diesel, so it's all of these added costs that's a tremendous burden on many farmers.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA</cite> </blockquote><div id='div-gpt-ad-8343936-3' align="center"> <script> (function() { if(window.innerWidth <= 649){ pg.atq.push(function() {window.googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8343936-3'); })}); } })(); </script> </div><p>Van der Rheede says farmers are producing food on the back of debt in South Africa.</p> <p>They provide not only a human service but a Constitutional service he emphasizes, in terms of Section 27 of the Constitution - "but you get zilch assistance from the state".</p> <p>"We owe financial institutions R200 billion... Now you add additional costs just to keep your enterprise afloat."</p><p>Agri SA held a meeting with Eskom on Tuesday where three solutions to the load shedding crisis were put on the table.</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>We want them to do away with this system... where you pay high tariffs during peak seasons and a lower tariff during lower demand seasons. That is no longer applicable because load shedding affects the entire timetable.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA</cite> </blockquote><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>We want Eskom to allow IPPs to feed back into the grid; have the buy back option even for individual households who can supply their own surplus electricity.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA</cite> </blockquote><p>In addition, Agri SA wants to see a more flexible approach, for instance giving irrigation farmers who need to plant a lower level of load shedding and see Eskom "have a more intelligent system".</p><blockquote class="blockquote"> <p>Eskom has listened... but our biggest challenge sits with those two departments - the Department of Energy and Public Enterprises - and also at Cabinet level.</p> <cite class="blockquote__cite">Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA</cite> </blockquote><p>A meeting with Agriculture Minister Thokozile Didiza last week resulted in a pledge by her to form a load shedding task team to monitor the effects of load-shedding on the sector.</p><p><strong>Scroll to the top to listen to the interview</strong></p> <br style="clear:both;" /> <p><i>This article first appeared on CapeTalk : <a href="http://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/464569/agri-sa-presents-load-shedding-solutions-to-eskom-a-flexible-schedule-is-one" data-nopjax="true" target="_blank">Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)</a></i></p> <br /> <div class="hidden"> <img src="https://cdn.primedia.co.za/primedia-broadcasting/image/upload/c_fill,h_290,w_480/sxpq6izs0ph8jn0sumdm.jpg" height="70" width="120" alt="farm-tractor-spreading-fertiliserjpg" align="left" style="margin-right:5px;" /> Copyright : https://www.123rf.com/license.php#standard<br /> Source : <a 