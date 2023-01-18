



Pippa Hudson spoke to motoring man, Ernest Page.

Suzuki has confirmed it will be selling a bigger five-door version of its Jimny range in South Africa.

The 3-door SUV has proved wildly popular in South Africa, and the five-door model made its debut at Auto Expo in New Delhi on 12 January

It's 360mm longer than the existing range, boasts more rear legroom, luggage space, and a longer and higher wheelbase.

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5litre engine with a five-speed manual gearbox or four-speed auto transmission.

Page says the car is a long time coming since its first announcement in 2020.

It looks like we are getting it in this year still. It’s about time we have been waiting for this so so long. Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist

It is likely to retail just over R400 000, but a set release date has not yet been confirmed.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : High five for Jimny fans, as Suzuki brings the bigger model to SA