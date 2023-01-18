Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
John Maytham spoke to the Department of Health's deputy director-general, Nicholas Crisp.
· South Africa plans to extend its Covid-19 vaccine booster shots – to all people over the age of 18 before the end of January
· The shots were previously only made available to people older than 50
Crisp, who is involved in co-ordinating South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, says the boosters will be open to the public no later than 1 February.
People that received four injections (based on whether they took the Pfizer vaccine) will be able to receive an additional dose after 180 days.
We are expecting that by the 1st of February it’s good to go.Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
He advises South Africans to take up this opportunity because the vaccine stimulates immunity and offers partial protection from the virus.
Getting vaccinated is a good idea and being up to date with all the available doses that you can be scheduled for should be everybody’s priority.Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health
Other coronavirus news from Phaahla includes an increase in genomic sequencing of the XBB.1.5 sub-variant, no update on child vaccinations, and no restrictions to be imposed on travellers from China.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_175106135_focus-on-syringe-close-up-of-doctor-or-nurse-hands-taking-vaccination-booster-shot-or-3rd-dose-from-.html
More from Local
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.Read More
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
2 key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home
For those that can afford it, solar panels are probably on their ‘what-to-buy-next-list’ as loadshedding in SA continues.Read More
Volunteering: one way to get noticed in a tough youth employment market
The Class of 2022 is likely to have a hard time finding work, but a new study suggests volunteering could help prepare them.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More
Collaboration key to W Cape's drop in festive fatalities - SADD
The Western Cape's road fatalities declined year-on-year. SADD believes there are lessons in this for national authorities.Read More
Two siblings handed 3 life sentences each for rape and murder of toddler (2)
The child was taken to a hotel in Midrand by her mother Esther and her uncle, Mike, where they performed a ritual on her, sexually assaulting her and strangling her to death.Read More
More from Politics
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
How would ActionSA solve the energy crisis?
John Perlman speaks to the national spokesperson for Action SA National Lerato Ngobeni about its solutions to the crisis.Read More
The Midday Report Express: All school in SA now open!
All the news you need to know.Read More
US Treasury Secretary heads to SA, Zambia and Senegal for 11-day tour
Clarence Ford interviews Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick & US SpecialistRead More
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year.Read More
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?
The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to deal with the load shedding crisis.Read More
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid
Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa’s application to halt the former president's private prosecution.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala
Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala.Read More
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90
In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation.Read More