Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves
Pippa Hudson interviewed Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about this eye-raising story.
The Waterstone Village Pick n Pay in Somerset West had an apparent operational mix-up when Spar brand apples made their way onto their promotional shelves under the “3 for the price of 2’’ sale.
This according to Wendy Knowler and her partner who recently visited the store and noticed this at the checkout when the items refused to scan.
He picked up this pack of apples, didn’t notice much, just went for the red apples and they didn’t scan at the till. The cashier said this is odd.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
[The cashier] called the supervisor, and the supervisor said 'This is odd' and called the manager, and they are actually Spar-branded apples.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It turns out that a late afternoon delivery by the supplier that services both supermarket competitors caused all the confusion.
The supplier also supplies SPAR apples… they each have different branding… [they are the] same apples.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
On the upside the apples were given to Knowler for free and removed from the shelves.
