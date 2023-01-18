Price of eggs spike, aren’t moving off the shelf - Egg Organisation





John Perlman interviews Dr Abongile Balarane, General Manager at Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association.

Dr Baralane made the following key observations:

How the HPAI virus caused shortages of eggs in 2022

How the revival of the egg industry has been hit by the spike in fuel and electricity prices

How the 18.6% electricity tariff increase will causing increasing pressure on the poultry industry

In the past 12 months in the egg industry, the HPAI virus between the months of April 2021 and September 2022 caused a loss of about 10% of the national flock size which is about 3 million birds, causing a shortage of eggs in the market. Dr Abongile Balarane, General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association

Balarane says that throughout 2022, producers were able to rebuild flock sizes, however, fuel and electricity prices contribute about 70% to the cost of producing an egg for a farmer, with upcoming increased Eskom tariffs to add more pressure on the market.

According to Balarane, the full recession is hitting consumers, with shoppers unable to even afford eggs. This is further affecting the egg producers.

In addition, Balarane says increasing egg prices will result in a surplus of eggs which will cause a market crash.

However, he notes, producers are hopeful that with schools reopening parents will be keen to use eggs in the little ones' school lunches.

