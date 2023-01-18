Price of eggs spike, aren’t moving off the shelf - Egg Organisation
John Perlman interviews Dr Abongile Balarane, General Manager at Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association.
Dr Baralane made the following key observations:
- How the HPAI virus caused shortages of eggs in 2022
- How the revival of the egg industry has been hit by the spike in fuel and electricity prices
- How the 18.6% electricity tariff increase will causing increasing pressure on the poultry industry
In the past 12 months in the egg industry, the HPAI virus between the months of April 2021 and September 2022 caused a loss of about 10% of the national flock size which is about 3 million birds, causing a shortage of eggs in the market.Dr Abongile Balarane, General Manager: Egg Organisation for South African Poultry Association
Balarane says that throughout 2022, producers were able to rebuild flock sizes, however, fuel and electricity prices contribute about 70% to the cost of producing an egg for a farmer, with upcoming increased Eskom tariffs to add more pressure on the market.
According to Balarane, the full recession is hitting consumers, with shoppers unable to even afford eggs. This is further affecting the egg producers.
In addition, Balarane says increasing egg prices will result in a surplus of eggs which will cause a market crash.
However, he notes, producers are hopeful that with schools reopening parents will be keen to use eggs in the little ones' school lunches.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/DoqtEEn8SOo
More from Business
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.Read More
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples.Read More
Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert
A financial journalist explains investment scams, how they operate, and how to avoid falling for them.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo
The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer...Read More
Consumer price inflation figure eases for a second month - Stats SA
The main contributors to the latest annual inflation rate includes food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, as well as transport.Read More