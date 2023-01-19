Johannesburg is running out of space to bury its dead
John Perlman interviews Jenny Moodley, Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo.
Areas such as Alexandra and Avalon have reached full capacity.
Recent flooding has caused additional concerns for secondary burials and steered some Joburg residents to consider other forms of burials such as vertical burials.
Vertical burials, the above-ground burial option, we believe is dignified, it’s a safe site, it ticks all the boxes in terms of religious concerns and we are hopeful residents will consider above-ground burials.Jenny Moodley, Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
The Jewish section at Westpark... we have been approached by the Jewish community to say they would be receptive to approving an above-ground vertical cemetery.Jenny Moodley, Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo
There is an increase in the number of cremations in the City of Joburg and people are also increasingly erecting mausoleums.
The City of Johannesburg has four existing cemeteries available for new burials: the Midrand cemetery, which is a fairly new cemetery, Olifantsvlei cemetery, and the Cemetery in Diepsloot.
For every hectare, 2000 burial sites can be allocated – based on these projections and Joburg’s population, there is adequate burial space for the next 40 to 50 years, however, this does not consider natural disasters.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
