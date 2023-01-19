The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame
Lester Kiewit interviews Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural Economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council.
RELATED: Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
About 10 million chickens have just been pulled from production, according to the South African Poultry Association.
The culling of millions of chickens, because of load shedding, is hitting farmers hard, robbing them of profits.
Nkunjana on the effects that load shedding is having on the industry:
- The poultry sector requires a consistent supply of power – power is needed to heat and cool certain facilities, feed the animals, and for egg production
- The industry is still recovering from Avian influenza, which reduced supplies. Load shedding just adds to the reduction
- The industry contributes a large amount to the country's economy, and also provides many jobs – with a shortage of stock, many workers are losing their jobs
- Recently, KFC had to temporarily close some of its outlets as a lack of power affected their supply
- Investments have been made under the assumption that things would function the way that it is intended
- This crisis affects food security – chicken is the most affordable source of protein for many South Africans
RELATED: KFC to temporarily close some stores due to power cuts
It [poultry sector] is one of the biggest within the livestock industry and it has a relatively large amount of people that depend on it.Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural Economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council
The electricity issue is accelerating all those challenges and is adding to a situation that is already not good.Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural Economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council
It looks like now there's just a storm after a storm, which is presenting a serious threat to the entire country's security of food.Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural Economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_21756273_poultry-farm-hens-and-eggs-aviary.html
More from Local
Johannesburg is running out of space to bury its dead
Out of the 32 cemeteries in the City of Joburg, 28 have reached full capacity for primary burials.Read More
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?
Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.Read More
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.Read More
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan
Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday.Read More
2 key tips to look out for before installing solar power at home
For those that can afford it, solar panels are probably on their ‘what-to-buy-next-list’ as loadshedding in SA continues.Read More
Volunteering: one way to get noticed in a tough youth employment market
The Class of 2022 is likely to have a hard time finding work, but a new study suggests volunteering could help prepare them.Read More
More from Business
SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses.Read More
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)
Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.Read More
Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year
Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.Read More
Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses
As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease
10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.Read More
Whoops! Pick n Pay unwittingly sells Spar apples on its clearance shelves
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her account of Pick n Pay in Somerset West unknowingly sold Spar apples.Read More
Price of eggs spike, aren’t moving off the shelf - Egg Organisation
Fuel and electricity costs cause further challenges for the poultry industry after it successfully recovered from the HPAI virus.Read More
Don't get scammed out of your hard-earned cash - tips from an expert
A financial journalist explains investment scams, how they operate, and how to avoid falling for them.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More