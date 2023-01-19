Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

Streaming issues? Report here
19 January 2023 5:37 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches.

JOHANNESBURG - One of South Africa’s greatest batters of all time, Hashim Amla, has called time on his professional career at the age of 39.

Amla retired from international cricket in 2019 after South Africa’s World Cup campaign came to an end but continued playing cricket on the county circuit in England. He signed for Surrey in 2019 and was a vital member of the side that won the County Championship in 2022.

In his sparkling 15-year career with the Proteas, Amla hit 9,282 runs and 28 hundreds in 124 Test matches, making him the second-highest South African run scorer in the format and he still holds the record for the highest individual score by a South African after he became the country’s first triple-centurion against England in 2012 at The Oval – the ground that would later become his home with Surrey.

Often regarded as a Test specialist owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches. He made 8,113 runs and 27 hundreds in 181 One-Day Internationals where he formed arguably the most devastating opening partnership in the world with Quinton de Kock.

“I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been. A sincere thank you to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and Members for their support. The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies,” Amla said.

Amla is currently involved in the inaugural SA20 season where he is acting as a batting coach for the MI Cape Town franchise.


This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career




