Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business

19 January 2023 6:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Dolly Parton
celebrities

Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL!

Happy birthday to a true icon, Miss Dolly Parton!

Clapping Applause GIFfrom Clapping GIFs

Aside from celebrating a life filled with greatest hits and legendary fashion sense, Parton also contributes to philanthropic work.

Feeling nostalgic?

Listen to this playlist of Parton's greatest hits below.

But that's not all...

Parton's recent work includes a sweet collaboration with American pre-mixed baking brand, Duncan Hines sharing her favourite brownie, cornbread, and biscuit pre-mixes.

So far, Parton's released about 3000 songs (wowzers) and she's not slowing down anytime soon she recently announced that she's releasing new music...

This year I’m going to give the public a gift. I had a dream about God standing on a mountaintop saying, ‘don’t make me have to come down there.’ So, I get up and I write this song, trying to draw attention to what’s going on and what we can do to help.

Dolly Parton, in an interview on the Today show

At 77, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alum's still going strong and living her best life.

So, we see why fans from all over the world are celebrating her awesomeness:

Keep on inspiring us to reach for our dreams because age is clearly nothing but a number for Parton.

Time To Celebrate Celebration GIFfrom Time To Celebrate GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business




19 January 2023 6:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Dolly Parton
celebrities

