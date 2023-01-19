Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business





Happy birthday to a true icon, Miss Dolly Parton!

Aside from celebrating a life filled with greatest hits and legendary fashion sense, Parton also contributes to philanthropic work.

But that's not all...

Parton's recent work includes a sweet collaboration with American pre-mixed baking brand, Duncan Hines sharing her favourite brownie, cornbread, and biscuit pre-mixes.

So far, Parton's released about 3000 songs (wowzers) and she's not slowing down anytime soon — she recently announced that she's releasing new music...

This year I’m going to give the public a gift. I had a dream about God standing on a mountaintop saying, ‘don’t make me have to come down there.’ So, I get up and I write this song, trying to draw attention to what’s going on and what we can do to help. Dolly Parton, in an interview on the Today show

At 77, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alum's still going strong and living her best life.

So, we see why fans from all over the world are celebrating her awesomeness:

I’m going to keep this pure and simple - just like you.



Keep on inspiring us to reach for our dreams because age is clearly nothing but a number for Parton.

