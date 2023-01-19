[WATCH] Dancing women fall into a sinkhole
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The women were celebrating a birthday party in Brazil when the catastrophe occurred.
In the video, you can see men trying to take them out of the sinkhole in the Brazilian city of Alagoinhas.
@raiodesollau Respondendo a @rlx_sara não consegui gravar tudo mas gravei isso aqui, e foi assim que todas saíram KKKKKKKKK #fy #fypシ #foryou #fyp #fyp ♬ som original - raiodesollau
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : Twitter
