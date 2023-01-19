[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Did you know that it is [should supposedly be] embarrassing for a man to have a Pick n Pay smart shopper card in South Africa?

No ways 😭😭😭😭😭ithatha kade leway 🤭🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/Z09imAQm94 ' Moza Wa GQ (@moza_onassis) January 17, 2023

The video is still trending, and social media users are not holding back and calling her out.

Imagine your boyfriend not being Smart, not having a Smart Shopper card & paying full price 🚩. How #embarrassing! If you’re a smart boyfriend, comment below and you could win R500 in Smart Shopper points. https://t.co/QSjK43YNn3 ' Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) January 18, 2023

That’s why it’s called a SMART shopper card. https://t.co/Kyrzw73ZdX ' Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 18, 2023

