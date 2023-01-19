Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations
Lester Kiewit spoke to Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard.
-
The Museum of Wonky English highlights the humorous mistranslations that come with learning languages.
-
The museum is located in Harajuku in Tokyo.
Learning a new language is bound to come with some slip ups and Duolingo’s museum has decided to highlight some of these funniest phrases.
The Museum is in Harajuku in Tokyo and shows some of the best wonky-English mistranslations spotted in Japan.
Rogers says that this museum is a sweet and endearing way of leaning into the mistakes that are often seen as a negative.
What they are actually doing is celebrating people’s errors along the way as they make mistakes learning a language.Brett Rogers, culture lead at Cape Town advertising agency HaveYouHeard
Some of the examples they highlighted are “Please Urinate with precision and Elegance”, “Please do not eat children and elderly”, and “Panic Carefully”.
In South Africa, with our 11 official languages many of us are no stranger to struggling to try and communicate in a different language and stumbling along the way.
Concepts like the Museum of Wonky English show that there is no need to "panic carefully" when you make a mistake and embrace what you create while you learn.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations
More from Lifestyle
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.Read More
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps
Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.Read More
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again
Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.Read More
Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue
Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.Read More
11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg
Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.Read More
[WATCH] Dancing women fall into a sinkhole
A video of five women in Brazil who fell into a sinkhole while dancing is going viral.Read More
[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'
A lady on TikTok (@Khanyababy_) believes that a man should be embarrassed for having a loyalty card.Read More
Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them
With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.Read More
10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!
Looking to get back into your fitness routine? Here's a list of the 10 budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town.Read More