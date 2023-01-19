Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?
Earlier in the month, Build One South Africa (BOSA) founder Mmusi Maimane lamented the state of basic education in the country and put out a call to Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, to increase the matric pass mark.
At present the minimum mark required to pass a subject at the basic education level is 30% and Maimane believes this minimum is much too low and should be increased to 50%. According to BOSA a pass mark set at 30% "undermines the intellect of South Africa’s youth and allows for: obfuscation of the basic education crisis, education leaders to escape accountability and the entrenchment of mediocrity and low expectations”.
BOSA has since launched a national petition to gain support to push the 30% pass mark up to 50%, which at the time of writing had 13, 497 signatories.
Africa spoke with Professor Mary Metcalfe, a senior research associate at the of the University of Johannesburg, about whether there is any merit to this discussion.
At the moment I think a lot of this misinformation about the 50% pass rate is really politically driven. It's about mobilising people to say, oh, '50%? Clearly that doesn't make sense'.Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46312047_celebration-education-graduation-student-success-learning-concept.html
More from Local
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight
“We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown.Read More
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals
Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”Read More
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa
It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.Read More
Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa's urgent interdict may have excused him from appearing in court, but that the case would continue.Read More
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.Read More
Moroccan soccer fans slam Mandla Mandela for comments about Western Sahara
Mandla Mandela has been slammed by Moroccan soccer fans for his comments about Western Sahara.Read More
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame
The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.Read More
Johannesburg is running out of space to bury its dead
Out of the 32 cemeteries in the City of Joburg, 28 have reached full capacity for primary burials.Read More
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?
Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.Read More