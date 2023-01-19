



Earlier in the month, Build One South Africa (BOSA) founder Mmusi Maimane lamented the state of basic education in the country and put out a call to Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, to increase the matric pass mark.

At present the minimum mark required to pass a subject at the basic education level is 30% and Maimane believes this minimum is much too low and should be increased to 50%. According to BOSA a pass mark set at 30% "undermines the intellect of South Africa’s youth and allows for: obfuscation of the basic education crisis, education leaders to escape accountability and the entrenchment of mediocrity and low expectations”.

BOSA has since launched a national petition to gain support to push the 30% pass mark up to 50%, which at the time of writing had 13, 497 signatories.

Africa spoke with Professor Mary Metcalfe, a senior research associate at the of the University of Johannesburg, about whether there is any merit to this discussion.

© deagreez/123rf.com

At the moment I think a lot of this misinformation about the 50% pass rate is really politically driven. It's about mobilising people to say, oh, '50%? Clearly that doesn't make sense'. Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?