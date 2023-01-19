Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A polar bear has caused a riot after killing two people in the villages of Wales in Alaska.
Police and officials are expected to visit the remote area and begin investigations.
The bear was killed after mauling the victims to death.
Police are in the process of investigating the matter. What we know is that the bear entered the village of Wales in Alaska, and it was clearly hungry, according to the locals.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
It was shot and killed when it attacked the woman and the boy.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/polar-bear-bear-sea-bear-white-404314/
