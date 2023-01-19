11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Vervet Monkeys in KZN are the first to use a touch screen
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tecla Mohr - PhD student Department of Ecology and Evolution University of Lausanne
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: SA Inc.'s charm offensive working at WEF 2023 ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wainwright - CEO at Investec Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
America's Noodle acquires SA's e-Learning Design Firm Hubble Studios
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hannes Geldenhuys - CEO and co-founder of Hubble Studios
Today at 19:08
Should a "good" leader know when to quit? [AUDIO: NEW ZEALAND PM QUITS CART ARY3]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mias de Klerk - Director for the Centre for Responsible Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Local
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer. 19 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all Business
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

19 January 2023 9:08 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Yoga
Gym
Joburg gems
Yoga class

Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.

Looking to become one with your mind, soul, and body?

Here is a list of Joburg’s 11 most affordable yoga studios:

Yoga Warrior

Yoga Warrior aims to share the numerous benefits of yoga with as many people as possible, all while providing old and new practitioners with a sanctuary where they may continue to learn, grow and find the path to their inner peace.

Drop-in rate: R165 (60-minute class)

Address: Ground Floor, Design District Building, 6 Tyrwhitt Avenue (corner of Keyes Avenue), Rosebank

For more information, visit www.yogawarrior.co.za.

Yoga Experience

Overlooking the DP World Wanderers Stadium, Yoga Experience creates an individual experience for each student as well as offering classes suitable for all yoga levels.

Drop-in rate: R180

Address: Wanderers Stadium, Illovo

For more information, visit www.yogaexp.co.za.

Living Yoga

Living Yoga is helping people realise their inherent happiness one class at a time. The studio encourages its students to take their practice off the mat and into the world we all share.

Drop-in rate: R175

Address: 13 Chester Road, Parkwood

For more information, visit www.livingyoga.co.za.

The Art of Movement

The Art of Movement celebrates the power of movement. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Drop-in rate: R130

Address: 101 Barry Hertzog Avenue, Emmarentia

For more information, visit www.theartofmovementsa.com.

Ashtanga Yoga

The studio is dedicated to authentic Ashtanga Yoga, in the tradition of Sri K. Pattabhi Jois. Strong body, strong mind.

Drop-in rate: R150

Address: 56 Conrad Drive Blairgowrie

For more information, visit www.ashtangayogajhb.co.za.

The Nest Space

The Nest Space is a space of healing, growth, transformation, self-discovery, inspiration, and collaboration.

Drop-in rate: R120

Address: 23 7th Avenue, Parktown North

For more information, visit www.thenestspace.co.za.

Yoga Lova

Yoga Lova is an intimate and beautiful yoga studio located in Illovo, offering daily yoga classes for students of all levels.

Drop-in rate: R200

Address: Post Office Centre, Rudd Road, Illovo

For more information, visit www.yoga-lova.com.

Yoga Works

Expect fun and creative sequences focused around a central theme per session, accessible to all levels of yogis who enjoy a bit of challenge and surprise.

Yoga Works offers online yoga classes, yoga events, yoga in the park, and corporate yoga and mindfulness programs in and around the Johannesburg area.

Yoga in the park drop-in rate: R170

For more information, visit www.yogaworks.co.za.

Free Spirit Wellness

Free Spirit Wellness provides a warm, friendly space where knowledgeable teachers guide tribes of students who love the aromas, readings, and music that emanate from the classes.

Drop-in rate: R170

Address: Thornhill Estate, Modderfontein

For more information, visit www.freespiritwellness.co.za.

Earthy Yoga Studio

Earthy Yoga Studio creates an open space for students of all levels to learn about yoga as well as the different types of yoga.

Drop-in rate: R170

Address: 3 Forssman Close, Suite Life Centre, Kyalami

For more information, visit www.earthyogastudio.co.za.

Namaste Yoga Studio

No matter your age, shape, level of fitness, or experience, yoga is for everyone.

With no previous experience required, every class is different with Namaste Yoga Studio, so you keep learning and growing.

Drop-in rate: R170

Address: Ferndale Village Shopping Centre, corner Main Avenue and Oxford Street, Ferndale

For more information, visit www.namasteyogastudio.co.za.


This article first appeared on 947 : 11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg




19 January 2023 9:08 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Yoga
Gym
Joburg gems
Yoga class

More from MyMoney Online

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands

18 January 2023 11:23 AM

Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© thevisualsyouneed/123rf.com

Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert

5 January 2023 7:22 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© romastudio/123rf.com

Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years

27 December 2022 8:26 AM

It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the updated Suzuki S-Presso - cheapest car in South Africa

22 December 2022 5:44 AM

The Suzuki S-Presso, one of the best-selling cars in South Africa, just got better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jovannig/123rf

Get private schooling for your child, at a reasonble cost

13 December 2022 11:14 AM

The cost of private school can be extremely high, but the Nova Pioneer group is aiming to make private education more accessible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Residential property market to cool off in 2023 - expert

12 December 2022 7:36 AM

Interest rates are expected to rise even further in 2023, says Rowan Alexander, Director at Alexander Swart Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: andreypopov / 123rf

Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up

20 October 2022 9:08 PM

Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'

Lifestyle

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

World

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

19 January 2023 4:37 PM

Gauteng police arrest six people alleged to be kidnapping syndicate members

19 January 2023 4:24 PM

Joburg City Power plans to roll out solar-powered street lights

19 January 2023 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA