11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg





Looking to become one with your mind, soul, and body?

Here is a list of Joburg’s 11 most affordable yoga studios:

Yoga Warrior

Yoga Warrior aims to share the numerous benefits of yoga with as many people as possible, all while providing old and new practitioners with a sanctuary where they may continue to learn, grow and find the path to their inner peace.

Drop-in rate: R165 (60-minute class)

Address: Ground Floor, Design District Building, 6 Tyrwhitt Avenue (corner of Keyes Avenue), Rosebank

For more information, visit www.yogawarrior.co.za.

Yoga Experience

Overlooking the DP World Wanderers Stadium, Yoga Experience creates an individual experience for each student as well as offering classes suitable for all yoga levels.

Drop-in rate: R180

Address: Wanderers Stadium, Illovo

For more information, visit www.yogaexp.co.za.

Living Yoga

Living Yoga is helping people realise their inherent happiness one class at a time. The studio encourages its students to take their practice off the mat and into the world we all share.

Drop-in rate: R175

Address: 13 Chester Road, Parkwood

For more information, visit www.livingyoga.co.za.

The Art of Movement

The Art of Movement celebrates the power of movement. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Drop-in rate: R130

Address: 101 Barry Hertzog Avenue, Emmarentia

For more information, visit www.theartofmovementsa.com.

Ashtanga Yoga

The studio is dedicated to authentic Ashtanga Yoga, in the tradition of Sri K. Pattabhi Jois. Strong body, strong mind.

Drop-in rate: R150

Address: 56 Conrad Drive Blairgowrie

For more information, visit www.ashtangayogajhb.co.za.

The Nest Space

The Nest Space is a space of healing, growth, transformation, self-discovery, inspiration, and collaboration.

Drop-in rate: R120

Address: 23 7th Avenue, Parktown North

For more information, visit www.thenestspace.co.za.

Yoga Lova

Yoga Lova is an intimate and beautiful yoga studio located in Illovo, offering daily yoga classes for students of all levels.

Drop-in rate: R200

Address: Post Office Centre, Rudd Road, Illovo

For more information, visit www.yoga-lova.com.

Yoga Works

Expect fun and creative sequences focused around a central theme per session, accessible to all levels of yogis who enjoy a bit of challenge and surprise.

Yoga Works offers online yoga classes, yoga events, yoga in the park, and corporate yoga and mindfulness programs in and around the Johannesburg area.

Yoga in the park drop-in rate: R170

For more information, visit www.yogaworks.co.za.

Free Spirit Wellness

Free Spirit Wellness provides a warm, friendly space where knowledgeable teachers guide tribes of students who love the aromas, readings, and music that emanate from the classes.

Drop-in rate: R170

Address: Thornhill Estate, Modderfontein

For more information, visit www.freespiritwellness.co.za.

Earthy Yoga Studio

Earthy Yoga Studio creates an open space for students of all levels to learn about yoga as well as the different types of yoga.

Drop-in rate: R170

Address: 3 Forssman Close, Suite Life Centre, Kyalami

For more information, visit www.earthyogastudio.co.za.

Namaste Yoga Studio

No matter your age, shape, level of fitness, or experience, yoga is for everyone.

With no previous experience required, every class is different with Namaste Yoga Studio, so you keep learning and growing.

Drop-in rate: R170

Address: Ferndale Village Shopping Centre, corner Main Avenue and Oxford Street, Ferndale

For more information, visit www.namasteyogastudio.co.za.

This article first appeared on 947 : 11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg