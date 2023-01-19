11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg
Looking to become one with your mind, soul, and body?
Here is a list of Joburg’s 11 most affordable yoga studios:
Yoga Warrior
Yoga Warrior aims to share the numerous benefits of yoga with as many people as possible, all while providing old and new practitioners with a sanctuary where they may continue to learn, grow and find the path to their inner peace.
Drop-in rate: R165 (60-minute class)
Address: Ground Floor, Design District Building, 6 Tyrwhitt Avenue (corner of Keyes Avenue), Rosebank
For more information, visit www.yogawarrior.co.za.
Yoga Experience
Overlooking the DP World Wanderers Stadium, Yoga Experience creates an individual experience for each student as well as offering classes suitable for all yoga levels.
Drop-in rate: R180
Address: Wanderers Stadium, Illovo
For more information, visit www.yogaexp.co.za.
Living Yoga
Living Yoga is helping people realise their inherent happiness one class at a time. The studio encourages its students to take their practice off the mat and into the world we all share.
Drop-in rate: R175
Address: 13 Chester Road, Parkwood
For more information, visit www.livingyoga.co.za.
The Art of Movement
The Art of Movement celebrates the power of movement. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Drop-in rate: R130
Address: 101 Barry Hertzog Avenue, Emmarentia
For more information, visit www.theartofmovementsa.com.
Ashtanga Yoga
The studio is dedicated to authentic Ashtanga Yoga, in the tradition of Sri K. Pattabhi Jois. Strong body, strong mind.
Drop-in rate: R150
Address: 56 Conrad Drive Blairgowrie
For more information, visit www.ashtangayogajhb.co.za.
The Nest Space
The Nest Space is a space of healing, growth, transformation, self-discovery, inspiration, and collaboration.
Drop-in rate: R120
Address: 23 7th Avenue, Parktown North
For more information, visit www.thenestspace.co.za.
Yoga Lova
Yoga Lova is an intimate and beautiful yoga studio located in Illovo, offering daily yoga classes for students of all levels.
Drop-in rate: R200
Address: Post Office Centre, Rudd Road, Illovo
For more information, visit www.yoga-lova.com.
Yoga Works
Expect fun and creative sequences focused around a central theme per session, accessible to all levels of yogis who enjoy a bit of challenge and surprise.
Yoga Works offers online yoga classes, yoga events, yoga in the park, and corporate yoga and mindfulness programs in and around the Johannesburg area.
Yoga in the park drop-in rate: R170
For more information, visit www.yogaworks.co.za.
Free Spirit Wellness
Free Spirit Wellness provides a warm, friendly space where knowledgeable teachers guide tribes of students who love the aromas, readings, and music that emanate from the classes.
Drop-in rate: R170
Address: Thornhill Estate, Modderfontein
For more information, visit www.freespiritwellness.co.za.
Earthy Yoga Studio
Earthy Yoga Studio creates an open space for students of all levels to learn about yoga as well as the different types of yoga.
Drop-in rate: R170
Address: 3 Forssman Close, Suite Life Centre, Kyalami
For more information, visit www.earthyogastudio.co.za.
Namaste Yoga Studio
No matter your age, shape, level of fitness, or experience, yoga is for everyone.
With no previous experience required, every class is different with Namaste Yoga Studio, so you keep learning and growing.
Drop-in rate: R170
Address: Ferndale Village Shopping Centre, corner Main Avenue and Oxford Street, Ferndale
For more information, visit www.namasteyogastudio.co.za.
This article first appeared on 947 : 11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg
