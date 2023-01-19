Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Vervet Monkeys in KZN are the first to use a touch screen
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tecla Mohr - PhD student Department of Ecology and Evolution University of Lausanne
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: SA Inc.'s charm offensive working at WEF 2023 ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wainwright - CEO at Investec Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
America's Noodle acquires SA's e-Learning Design Firm Hubble Studios
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hannes Geldenhuys - CEO and co-founder of Hubble Studios
Today at 19:08
Should a "good" leader know when to quit? [AUDIO: NEW ZEALAND PM QUITS CART ARY3]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mias de Klerk - Director for the Centre for Responsible Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Local
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer. 19 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all Business
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'

19 January 2023 10:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Vodacom
Wendy Knowler
mobile data
cellular data
Uncapped data
Fair Use

Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts.

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Vodacom released its 2022 Black Friday deals across the month of November last year, one of which was the 36-month 10Mbps uncapped Home Internet LTE deal with Alcatel HH72 router priced at R299 a month.

But be sure to read the fine print, specifically the bit about “Fair Use”, says Knowler.

Her advice follows a flurry of complaints from Vodacom users who say the terms of their "uncapped plan" changed suddenly in the middle of their three-year contracts.

Knowler says if a user goes through more data than the network considers fair (in this case 400 – 600mb) Vodacom then introduces a "hard lock" and stops the internet connection, making the term “uncapped” misleading.

They will be implementing this "Fair Usage Policy" as of 15 February on all clients.

Speaking to Cellucity, Somerset Mall on Wednesday morning, Knowler was told the policy was informed by the majority of customers that use this product.

Vodacom says it is unlikely customers will reach the hard lock thresholds, which are four times the average usage on all accounts.

“We plan to implement this change, targeted at usage that congests network resources, in order to ensure the best quality connectivity for all our customers,” Vodacom says.

Moreover, high data usage through a single tower in a densely populated area can hinder connectivity to other customers connecting to the same site, it says.

Vodacom plans to review the complaints on a case-by-case basis and provide an opportunity for customers to either cancel their contracts or to migrate to a more suitable plan – which obviously comes at a penalty, Knowler warns.

If you’re a heavy data user, it may make better financial sense to choose a package with a data allowance higher than the “fair usage” cap, she advises.

My main issue is that whatever the case is it must be communicated properly, not sure the marketing does [that]. The adverts just say uncapped and you’ve got to go into the nitty gritty of the small print of the terms and conditions.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'




19 January 2023 10:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Vodacom
Wendy Knowler
mobile data
cellular data
Uncapped data
Fair Use

More from Business

© milkos/123rf.com

Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023

19 January 2023 1:48 PM

The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals

19 January 2023 1:11 PM

Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist

19 January 2023 11:27 AM

Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

19 January 2023 9:08 AM

Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman stuck in elevator.

Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts

19 January 2023 8:57 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © kvkirillov/123rf.com

SA Inc is dying slowly but surely in the face of load shedding

19 January 2023 6:08 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein (Director at Werksmans Attorneys) about the effects of blackouts on SA businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Inflation slows further but expect 2 more rate hikes (at least) this year

18 January 2023 8:33 PM

Annual consumer price inflation cooled again slightly in December, dipping to 7.2% from 7.4% in November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peshkov/123rf.com

Power cuts, electricity price hike spell more financial distress for businesses

18 January 2023 5:38 PM

As government and Eskom remain mum on the outlook for load shedding, Bruce Whitfield interviews liquidation specialist Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'

Lifestyle

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

World

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

19 January 2023 4:37 PM

Gauteng police arrest six people alleged to be kidnapping syndicate members

19 January 2023 4:24 PM

Joburg City Power plans to roll out solar-powered street lights

19 January 2023 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA