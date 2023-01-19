Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'
Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Vodacom released its 2022 Black Friday deals across the month of November last year, one of which was the 36-month 10Mbps uncapped Home Internet LTE deal with Alcatel HH72 router priced at R299 a month.
But be sure to read the fine print, specifically the bit about “Fair Use”, says Knowler.
Her advice follows a flurry of complaints from Vodacom users who say the terms of their "uncapped plan" changed suddenly in the middle of their three-year contracts.
Knowler says if a user goes through more data than the network considers fair (in this case 400 – 600mb) Vodacom then introduces a "hard lock" and stops the internet connection, making the term “uncapped” misleading.
They will be implementing this "Fair Usage Policy" as of 15 February on all clients.
Speaking to Cellucity, Somerset Mall on Wednesday morning, Knowler was told the policy was informed by the majority of customers that use this product.
Vodacom says it is unlikely customers will reach the hard lock thresholds, which are four times the average usage on all accounts.
“We plan to implement this change, targeted at usage that congests network resources, in order to ensure the best quality connectivity for all our customers,” Vodacom says.
Moreover, high data usage through a single tower in a densely populated area can hinder connectivity to other customers connecting to the same site, it says.
Vodacom plans to review the complaints on a case-by-case basis and provide an opportunity for customers to either cancel their contracts or to migrate to a more suitable plan – which obviously comes at a penalty, Knowler warns.
If you’re a heavy data user, it may make better financial sense to choose a package with a data allowance higher than the “fair usage” cap, she advises.
My main issue is that whatever the case is it must be communicated properly, not sure the marketing does [that]. The adverts just say uncapped and you’ve got to go into the nitty gritty of the small print of the terms and conditions.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
