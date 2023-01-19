Understanding money as an inside job: 4 ways to improve your financial future





Stanley explains that we often tend to discuss our money problems with people who are in the same situation as us, based on the idea that they would be able to relate to what we experience.

If all of the people who have the money are saying the same thing, shouldn’t we be listening to them? Shouldn’t we be understanding what they’re trying to say to us? Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

He states that we should be approaching money as an inside job, explaining that we often look for outside factors that could improve our finances. He explains that it is common for people to blame outside factors such as jobs, circumstances and politics.

Now I’m not saying these things don’t contribute, but what I am saying is that as long as those are the only things you focus on, then you’ve made money an outside job. Its never in your control and you’re going to spend your whole life wishing you had money and feeling like you can not control it. Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator

He elaborates that we commonly have two approaches to improving money, getting a better job or working longer and harder.

We focus on two things. Number one, we say maybe I must get a better job, or secondly, I must work harder or longer hours to make more money. And neither of those two things are going to significantly change your money future because you’re working on the outside not the inside. Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

If you do really want to take control of your financial future, you have to work from the inside as much as what you’re working on the outside. Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Stanley explains that when we approach money as an inside job, we can improve factors that are under our control and improve our approach to money. He gives a list of four practices that can change or improve our approach to money and better understand the concept of money.

Firstly, Stanley explains that we should start through a self-analysis of our unconscious beliefs about money. He provides examples such as the belief that we don’t deserve money, that having a lot of money is selfish or greedy, that you need money to make money and that money can’t buy happiness.

You need to start by identifying and changing any limiting beliefs that you have about money. Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Secondly, he explains that we should show appreciation for the money that we do have, which will positively affect our energy and approach to money.

The second one is, we have to learn to practice thankfulness for the money that we already have and gratitude for the financial opportunities that we believe we are creating that’s coming our way. Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

His third practice is to have a clear vision of what we would like to achieve with money and set goals, which help to specify how we use our money effectively.

Have a clear vision of what you want to achieve financially. Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Stanley’s final practice is to change your energy toward money by changing your surroundings. Choosing the company of people who are successful and have better money practices will help to improve your own. He elaborates that environment is a crucial factor to money.

You need to surround yourself with positive, successful people who can serve as an inspiration and support for you. Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator

Stanley's approach is based on changing the way we view money, and focusing on internal factors in order to improve energy and mindset, allowing for more opportunities and a better financial future.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Understanding money as an inside job: 4 ways to improve your financial future