Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to touch down in South Africa on Monday.
South Africa has positioned itself as neutral throughout the Russian and Ukraine war, but Filatova says that this trip has come at an "awkward" time.
This neutrality is in my view rather bogus because South Africa has never, never said anything to denounce Russia's invasion.Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
The DA has slammed South Africa's plans to conduct joint military exercises with Chinese and Russian navies, saying that, contrary to its "neutral" stance on Russia’s Ukraine war, the ANC has effectively sided with Moscow.
While the agenda has not yet been published, Filatova says the trip is expected to solidify and strengthen relations between Russia and South Africa.
More about the trip, according to Filatova:
- The visit could be in relation to the forthcoming (July 2023) Africa-Russia summit
- The countries could be discussing naval exercises which are supposed to commence in February at around the same time as the one-year mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
South Africa has its interests. It wants to maintain relations both with Russia, China, and the United States.Prof Irina Filatova, professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
