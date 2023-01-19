Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps





Listen to Clarence Ford chat to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new US study that describes how to counteract too much sitting with just five minutes of walking, below.

Before we get into what the study revealed, Ford and Tucker chatted about the side effects of sitting for eight hours or more without any daily physical activity.

It includes:

Increased blood pressure

High blood sugar

Excess body fat

Unhealthy cholesterol and/or glucose levels

Cancer and sometimes death

Some experts have also compared the negative effects of sitting too much with the side effects of smoking.

When speaking about the new U.S study, Ford and Tucker said that...

One million people took part in this study.

The study explored ways to combat the negative effects of sitting for too long without any physical activity, revealing that:

1) At least five minutes of walking every 30 minutes to an hour can help reduce the effects of sitting too much.

Of course, walking for more than five minutes can help increase your physical fitness even more.

2) In addition to these regular walking breaks, one minute of light stretching and core strengthening exercises like sitting down, touching your toes or core exercises (like planks) can help you feel better physically too.

If you were to do your five minute walk every half an hour to an hour and then spend another minute doing just two or three of those exercises (one or two stretches, one or two planks), you would finish the day feeling much more robust and strong than if you started the day and you only ever sat. Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

When it comes to those additional stretches and strengthening exercises, there isn't a universal exercise that everyone should be doing.

Tucker recommends finding an exercise you enjoy, doing more of it and finding someone to do it with so you're sure to make it a habit.

We’re not machines, so find the time and exercise that matches your physical tolerance levels. Enjoyment keeps it going. If you do something you enjoy, you'll do more of it and see the benefits. Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

Because we're sitting most of the time, Ford asks if there's a "right" kind of chair we should sitting on... spoiler alert, there's not — there are only good practices.

Tucker says that...

Sitting without back support is good. Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

So, try sitting on those round, bouncy, inflatable gym balls because it engages your core and helps support your posture.

In short, there's no quick fix to level up your physical fitness, but five minutes of walking every day helps and it's better than doing nothing.

If you're not a fan of walking, Dr. Tucker recommends taking five minutes or more, regularly, to do something else.

Be your own detective. Make a start and have confidence that your body will adapt… every small bit counts. Dr Ross Tucker, sports scientist

This article first appeared on KFM : Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps