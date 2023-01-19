Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how lawyers for former President Jacob Zuma plan on appealing this week’s ruling in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
A seemingly jovial Zuma appeared in the high court in his private prosecution matter against Ramaphosa.
JUST IN: We are at the Johannesburg High Court where Former president Jacob Zuma has just arrived. This is in his private prosecution matter again president Cyril Ramaphosa. #RamaphosaVSZuma @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/50s89fiXro' Rakgadi🌸 (@motso_modise) January 19, 2023
This is despite Monday’s ruling that interdicted Zuma from continuing with his private prosecution, pending the outcome of a review application.
Ramaphosa's legal team proved urgency which resulted in a full bench, led by Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland, granting the president an urgent interdict earlier this week. This meant Ramaphosa did not have to appear in court on Thursday.
Zuma is privately prosecuting Ramaphosa for allegedly being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan.
Ramaphosa is accused of not taking action against Downer and Maughan leaking Zuma's confidential medical records in the arms deal case involving him and French company Thales.
The matter was not initially enrolled, however, Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, addressed that before Judge Mohamed Ismail.
Mpofu said they differed in their interpretations of Monday’s ruling.
The private prosecution matter has been postponed to 26 May, to allow for Ramaphosa’s review application to be heard on 17 and 18 May. Ramaphosa is challenging the legitimacy of Zuma's private prosecution.
However, an appeal on Monday’s judgement will likely be heard before then.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight
“We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown.Read More
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals
Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”Read More
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa
It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.Read More
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.Read More
Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?
Africa Melane spoke with Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Moroccan soccer fans slam Mandla Mandela for comments about Western Sahara
Mandla Mandela has been slammed by Moroccan soccer fans for his comments about Western Sahara.Read More
The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame
The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.Read More
Johannesburg is running out of space to bury its dead
Out of the 32 cemeteries in the City of Joburg, 28 have reached full capacity for primary burials.Read More
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?
Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.Read More