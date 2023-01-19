Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Vervet Monkeys in KZN are the first to use a touch screen
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tecla Mohr - PhD student Department of Ecology and Evolution University of Lausanne
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: SA Inc.'s charm offensive working at WEF 2023 ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wainwright - CEO at Investec Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
America's Noodle acquires SA's e-Learning Design Firm Hubble Studios
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hannes Geldenhuys - CEO and co-founder of Hubble Studios
Today at 19:08
Should a "good" leader know when to quit? [AUDIO: NEW ZEALAND PM QUITS CART ARY3]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mias de Klerk - Director for the Centre for Responsible Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Local
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer. 19 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all Business
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa

19 January 2023 10:18 AM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Zuma arms deal trial
Advocate Billy Downer

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Ramaphosa's urgent interdict may have excused him from appearing in court, but that the case would continue.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has heard how lawyers for former President Jacob Zuma plan on appealing this week’s ruling in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A seemingly jovial Zuma appeared in the high court in his private prosecution matter against Ramaphosa.

This is despite Monday’s ruling that interdicted Zuma from continuing with his private prosecution, pending the outcome of a review application.

Ramaphosa's legal team proved urgency which resulted in a full bench, led by Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland, granting the president an urgent interdict earlier this week. This meant Ramaphosa did not have to appear in court on Thursday.

Zuma is privately prosecuting Ramaphosa for allegedly being an accessory after the fact in his case against State prosecutor Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Ramaphosa is accused of not taking action against Downer and Maughan leaking Zuma's confidential medical records in the arms deal case involving him and French company Thales.

The matter was not initially enrolled, however, Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, addressed that before Judge Mohamed Ismail.

Mpofu said they differed in their interpretations of Monday’s ruling.

The private prosecution matter has been postponed to 26 May, to allow for Ramaphosa’s review application to be heard on 17 and 18 May. Ramaphosa is challenging the legitimacy of Zuma's private prosecution.

However, an appeal on Monday’s judgement will likely be heard before then.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma's lawyers to appeal urgent interdict granted in favour of Ramaphosa




19 January 2023 10:18 AM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
Zuma arms deal trial
Advocate Billy Downer

More from Local

Groups of civil society marched from Church square in Pretoria to the Nigerian embassy to protest against human trafficking and illegal foreigner nationals on 23 September 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight

19 January 2023 2:02 PM

“We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals

19 January 2023 1:11 PM

Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khumalo Street was strewn with debris after scores of angry protesters took to the streets in Orlando West, in Soweto to protest against Eskom's pre-paid meters. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.

Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa

19 January 2023 10:53 AM

It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © krutenyuk/123rf.com

Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?

19 January 2023 10:13 AM

This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Should the matric pass mark be increased to 50%?

19 January 2023 9:36 AM

Africa Melane spoke with Professor Mary Metcalfe of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson, Mandla Mandela. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Moroccan soccer fans slam Mandla Mandela for comments about Western Sahara

19 January 2023 9:25 AM

Mandla Mandela has been slammed by Moroccan soccer fans for his comments about Western Sahara.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

19 January 2023 7:41 AM

The poultry sector finds itself in a crisis and the culprit is load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Park cemetery. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Johannesburg is running out of space to bury its dead

19 January 2023 7:14 AM

Out of the 32 cemeteries in the City of Joburg, 28 have reached full capacity for primary burials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

19 January 2023 3:57 AM

Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'

Lifestyle

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

World

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

19 January 2023 4:37 PM

Gauteng police arrest six people alleged to be kidnapping syndicate members

19 January 2023 4:24 PM

Joburg City Power plans to roll out solar-powered street lights

19 January 2023 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA