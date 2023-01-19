Why are we able to buy sim cards that have already been RICA'd?





Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor at Techcentral, joins Bruce Whitfield to discuss the purchasing of sim cards that are already registered with RICA.

Duncan explains that the RICA act was introduced in SA in an attempt to deal with cellphone related crime, giving law enforcement a way to monitor criminal activity and triangulate cellphone locations.

The idea is that everyone's sim would have been RICA'd, nothing will fall through the cracks. The police could simply go to the mobile operator and say 'who does this sim or this phone belong to? We need the details to help us solve this crime.' Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor at Techsmart

Mcleod has recently done an investigation into the RICA process after discovering that he was able to buy a sim card from a store that has already been RICA'd by someone else.

I've had quite a lot of feedback since i wrote this column, from people saying this has been going on for years. You can buy these at the spaza shops, they've all been through a RICA process already. Suggestions are that the mobile operators just go along with it and that is just the way things are done. Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor at Techsmart

He elaborates that the RICA process still needs to be followed by those who purchase a sim card from a larger or more reputable retailer, whereas smaller retailers are selling the pre-registered sims.

If you go through a formal channel, through a mobile shop in a shopping center, or go through the network operator, or through a large, reputable retailer, you will be RICA'd correctly and you will go through the process. Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor at Techsmart

But it seems that there is a problem in spaza shops, in these smaller cellphone shops that you see in the malls and shopping centres around the country. Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor at Techsmart

Duncan explains that he will be continuing his investigation as the matter opens up many questions regarding the RICA Act and its seemingly irregular compliance.

I'm going to be investigating this further and asking some pertinent questions around well if this is really going on at such a wide scale and its not being acted against, why do we have this RICA legislation? Why do you and I have to go through the pain and the risk, frankly, of handing over our ID documents as well as our proof of address every time we need to buy a new sim card? Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor at Techsmart

When speaking to a service provider he was informed that the practice is unlawful under the RICA act.

They confirmed that the sim had been RICA'd already and that it wasn't meant to be and that it was in fact unlawful. Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor at Techsmart

