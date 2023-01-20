South African navy to take part in military drills with China and warring Russia





South Africa will stage 10-day joint military exercises with Russia and China off its coast next month.

The military drills are scheduled for 17 to 27 February, off the coasts of the port city of Durban and Richards Bay, in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

It will be the second such exercise involving the three naval forces, following a similar exercise off the coast of Cape Town in November 2019.

The upcoming naval exercises have been dubbed "Mosi", which translates to "smoke" in the local Tswana language

The SA National Defence Force || Media Statement || Thursday, 19 January 2023 || SA to host the People’s Liberation Army Navy from China and Russian Federal Navy during the Multilateral Maritime Exercises over period 17 to 27 February 2023.#SANDF#DCCMediaLiaison#SANavy pic.twitter.com/QiDU2rBalF ' SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) January 19, 2023

The South African National Defence Force says more than 350 South African army personnel will take part in the drills alongside their "Russian and Chinese counterparts, with an aim of sharing operational skills and knowledge".

The military collaboration comes a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which South Africa has refused to denounce.

The South African government claims to be a neutral party.

The DA has slammed South Africa's plans to conduct the military exercises, saying that, contrary to its "neutral" stance on Russia’s Ukraine war, the ANC has effectively sided with Moscow.

